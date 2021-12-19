Texans vs Jaguars: Can COVID-Hit Houston Upset Jacksonville?

On Monday, this week's game at the Jacksonville Jaguars looked like a real opportunity for the Houston Texans. Reason being that the Jaguars were in turmoil thanks to seemingly endless negative headlines surrounding coach Urban Meyer.

How things can change in just one week...

The now Meyer-less Jaguars will surely be as driven as ever as they celebrate their freedom, while the Texans have been gutted by a COVID-19 wave.

RECORDS: Texans (2-11), Jaguars (2-11)

ODDS: Unsurprisingly, the Texans are 4.5 point underdogs, with the over/under at 39.5 (Per SI Sportsbook).

STAT: This will be the 40th matchup between the AFC South rivals, with the Texans currently leading 26-13. In fact, the Texans haven't lost to the Jaguars since 2017, winning their last seven.

The last time these two teams met was back in Week 1, with Houston winning 37-21 in what was quarterback Tyrod Taylor's best game to date for the Texans.

FUN FACT: Both led by rookie quarterbacks, neither Davis Mills nor Trevor Lawrence have cemented themselves amongst the league's elite quite yet.

In nine appearances (seven starts), Houston's third-round pick Mills has passed for 1,737, eight touchdowns, eight interceptions, and over 300 yards three times. He has yet to win a game.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville's first overall pick Lawrence has started all 13 of their games this year passing for 2,735 yards, nine touchdowns, 14 interceptions, and has had two games with over 300 yards - one of which came against Houston.

Neither has set the game alight, but both have shown glimpses of what they could be.

With Mills now entering just his second straight game as the official starter for Houston, and Lawrence under a new head coach, it will be interesting to see how different these offenses look compared to when these sides met in September.

Perhaps this will be a breakout game for one... or both?

KEEP AN EYE ON: Houston has been gutted by a combination of COVID-19 positives and injuries this week.

As of Saturday evening, nine players from the active roster have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list including the following starters: Defensive end Jonathan Greenard, guards Lane Taylor and Justin McCray, linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill and Christian Kirksey, and cornerback Terrance Mitchell.

Throw in the two further practice squad positives, the eight players on injured reserve, and the three questionable heading into Sunday, and the Texans have had to make a number of moves.

Defensive end Jordan Jenkins has been activated from IR, while safeties Grayland Arnold and T.J. Green, defensive end Chris Smith, linebacker Connor Strachan, wide receiver Jordan Veasy, fullback Paul Quessenberry, and offensive lineman Jordan Steckler have all been elevated from the practice squad.

As a result of all these factors, this Sunday feels less like a game to win, and more like damage avoidance.

HOUSTON'S KEY TO VICTORY: Keep it simple.

With so many new players entering the lineup, common sense dictates that cohesion and communication could be an issue. As such, it'll be key that each and everyone out there regardless of prior experience simply focuses on nailing the fundamentals.

This means cutting down on penalties, winning your one-on-ones, and cutting back on missed tackles - all of which were, granted, pre-existing issues for this team.

If ever there was an optimal time for this COVID-19 wave to happen it was against one of the worst teams in the NFL as is the case here. The Jaguars are not the team they once were, and talent-wise you'd have to say they're comparable to Houston in many ways.

Focusing on the basics will give Houston a chance.

GAME TIME: 12:00 p.m. CT, Sunday, Dec. 19

LOCATION: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

TV/RADIO: CBS, KHOU, Sports Radio 610, 100.3 The Bull, Mega 101 FM

THE FINAL WORD: Win or lose, the result will feel like a double-edged sword for both teams.

Win, and not only will you have pride on your side, but you'll likely seal the opposition's fate as the basement dwellers of the division for the remainder of the year.

Lose, and while you may have to swallow your pride for yet another week, however, chances are you'll have sealed yourself a top-two pick in next year's draft.

But worth keeping in mind is that with so many roster moves and elevations, this will be the chance some players have dreamed of to either start or simply feature in an NFL game. Who knows, maybe a diamond in the rough will emerge from this mess.

If not? Well, then the end of this disappointing season and next year's first overall pick is just another step closer.