After 10 seasons in the NFL, linebacker Whitney Mercilus has announced that he’s calling it quits at just 31.

Leaving behind him an impressive career, almost all of which he spent with the Houston Texans, the question must be asked: Should he be inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor?

The Texans have just two members of the Ring of Honor – seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Andre Johnson and the team’s late founder Bob McNair.

Other retired players that perhaps could be in line for the ring at some point could include:

- Linebacker Brian Cushing - Holds the team record for most combined tackles. 1X second-team All-Pro, 1X Pro Bowl.

- Linebacker DeMeco Ryans - Holds the team record for most solo tackles. 1X first-team All-Pro, 2X Pro Bowl.

- Cornerback Jonathan Joseph - Holds the team record for most interceptions, defensive touchdowns and defended passes. 2X second-team All-Pro, 2X Pro Bowl.

- Running back Arian Foster – Holds the team record for offensive touchdowns and most rushing yards. 2X first-team All-Pro, 1X second-team All-Pro, 4X Pro Bowl.

- Quarterback Matt Schaub – Holds the team record for all-time passing yards and touchdowns. 2X Pro Bowl.

- Punter Shane Lechler – Holds the team record for punting yards, second-most punting yards in NFL history. 6X first-team All-Pro, 3X second-team All-Pro, 7X Pro Bowl.

© Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports Brian Cushing © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports DeMeco Ryans Thomas Shea-USA Today Jonathan Joseph © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Arian Foster © Thomas Campbell-USA TODAY Sports Matt Schaub Shanna Lockwood-USA Today Shane Lechler

Then there’s Mercilus.

The Texans’ first-round pick back in 2012, he went on to make 134 appearances for Houston across 10 seasons, racking up 57 sacks, 345 combined tackles, 115 quarterback hits, 72 tackles for a loss, 13 forced fumbles, two interceptions and was named a second-team All-Pro once. He had one double-digit sack season back in 2015 (12).

He was released by Houston last season after playing in six games and finished the year with the Green Bay Packers.

Mercilus currently ranks second in team history in sacks, quarterback hits, forced fumbles and tackles for a loss – all behind J.J. Watt.

Troy Taormina-USA Today Whitney Mercilus Troy Taormina-USA Today Whitney Mercilus Troy Taormina-USA Today Whitney Mercilus

A consummate professional on and off the field, Mercilus will be as well remembered around Houston for his philanthropic endeavors as he will for his play.

Whether or not he deserves to be inducted into the Ring of Honor is, ultimately, subjective. If nothing else, a very strong case could be made that the Texans should offer him a one-day contract so that he can rightly retire a Texan.