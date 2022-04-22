Texans Not Placing limitations On Improving WR Corps During Draft

The Houston Texans are hoping to improve their wide receiving corps through the draft and will do so beyond the first round.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are all in on Davis Mills as their starting quarterback in 2022. The franchise has emphasized building around Mills to put him in the best situation to succeed, and enhancing the wide receiver corps is a priority.

The Texans will explore receivers in each round of the 2022 NFL Draft, which includes Michigan's Day 3 prospect Daylen Baldwin.

General manager Nick Caserio is not placing limitations on where the Texans can find talent to improve their passing game. Caserio is keeping Travis Kelce ( No. 63 overall, 2013) and Stefon Diggs (No. 146, 2015) as reminders of the hidden talents that can fall to the mid-to-late rounds of the draft.

Daylen Baldwin Daylen Baldwin Daylen Baldwin

"Our job is to understand the depth of the draft top to bottom," Caserio said when speaking to the media on Thursday. "Most important is to have as much depth and understanding at each position as possible — even on down-fitted players that you don’t think are going to get drafted. We spend as much time on that group probably as anything, including the top of the draft.

"Pick good football players that are going to enhance your overall team and give yourself the opportunity to put together a sustained team over the course of however many years."

According to Yahoo Sports, the Texans are targeting Jahan Dotson, Danny Gray and John Metchie in their attempt to boost their receiving corps. Other prospects the Texans could select in the later rounds are Keith Corbin III and Jonathan Giles.

John Metchie John Metchie John Metchie

Metchie is a projected Day 2 prospect who could take the helm as the Texans' No. 1 target. During his final season at Alabama, Metchie caught 96 passes for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns.

Houston has two productive wideouts on their roster ahead of the draft in Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins. The duo combined for 1,483 yards on 123 catches for 13 touchdowns in 2021.