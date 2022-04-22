Skip to main content

Texans Not Placing limitations On Improving WR Corps During Draft

The Houston Texans are hoping to improve their wide receiving corps through the draft and will do so beyond the first round.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are all in on Davis Mills as their starting quarterback in 2022. The franchise has emphasized building around Mills to put him in the best situation to succeed, and enhancing the wide receiver corps is a priority.

The Texans will explore receivers in each round of the 2022 NFL Draft, which includes Michigan's Day 3 prospect Daylen Baldwin.

General manager Nick Caserio is not placing limitations on where the Texans can find talent to improve their passing game. Caserio is keeping Travis Kelce ( No. 63 overall, 2013) and Stefon Diggs (No. 146, 2015) as reminders of the hidden talents that can fall to the mid-to-late rounds of the draft.

Balwin 2

Daylen Baldwin

balwin 3

Daylen Baldwin

Balwin 1

Daylen Baldwin

"Our job is to understand the depth of the draft top to bottom," Caserio said when speaking to the media on Thursday. "Most important is to have as much depth and understanding at each position as possible — even on down-fitted players that you don’t think are going to get drafted. We spend as much time on that group probably as anything, including the top of the draft.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

4D212160-9752-4D35-9005-BC28C056CB5F
Play

Texans TE Signs with Giants; Oilers Black Pioneer Dies at 82

Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL

By Texans Daily Staff1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_14141548
Play

Earl Thomas, Former Texans Target, Seeks NFL Comeback

“I’m ready,” Thomas said on Friday. “I’m in shape. My timing is on point – I’m proud of that.”

By Matt Galatzan3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Nick Caserio
Play

Texans Draft: GM Caserio Calls It 'Crapshoot'

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio admits it's been difficult to slot players in the upcoming draft.

By Anthony Wood4 hours ago
4 hours ago

"Pick good football players that are going to enhance your overall team and give yourself the opportunity to put together a sustained team over the course of however many years." 

According to Yahoo Sports, the Texans are targeting Jahan Dotson, Danny Gray and John Metchie in their attempt to boost their receiving corps. Other prospects the Texans could select in the later rounds are Keith Corbin III and Jonathan Giles.

https___phinphanatic.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2018_08_1355913862

John Metchie

103120_MFB_MetchieJo_MSU_RC0729

John Metchie

GettyImages-1296886286-1280x720

John Metchie

Metchie is a projected Day 2 prospect who could take the helm as the Texans' No. 1 target. During his final season at Alabama, Metchie caught 96 passes for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns.

Houston has two productive wideouts on their roster ahead of the draft in Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins. The duo combined for 1,483 yards on 123 catches for 13 touchdowns in 2021.

4D212160-9752-4D35-9005-BC28C056CB5F
News

Texans TE Signs with Giants; Oilers Black Pioneer Dies at 82

By Texans Daily Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_14141548
News

Earl Thomas, Former Texans Target, Seeks NFL Comeback

By Matt Galatzan3 hours ago
Nick Caserio
News

Texans Draft: GM Caserio Calls It 'Crapshoot'

By Anthony Wood4 hours ago
Balwin 2
News

Texans Draft: Eyeing Michigan WR Daylen Baldwin

By Coty M. Davis4 hours ago
Lovie Smith & Nick Caserio
News

Are Texans Looking For Versatile Prospects In NFL Draft?

By Cole Thompson18 hours ago
Logan-Hall-Godofredo-A.-Vasquez-Houston-Chronicle
News

Texans Eyeing Draft Prospect Logan Hall From Houston

By Coty M. Davis20 hours ago
NFL
News

Texans Meet With UTSA CB Tariq Woolen

By Texans Daily Staff20 hours ago
USATSI_17809875
News

Texans GM Nick Caserio Reveals Standing-Pat Draft Plan: 'Few Teams Want To Come Up No. 3'

By Cole Thompson20 hours ago