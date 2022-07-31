With the 2022 NFL season on the horizon, the Texans are in store for an active offseason. Follow along with TexansDaily.com for all the latest news, notes, and transactions below.

JULY 30 TEXANS WORKOUT 5

The Houston Texans worked out five players on Saturday, including tight end Ryan Izzo, per Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson.

Izzo was originally traded to the Texans from the New England Patriots. He was then cut by Houston last August.

Among the other workouts for Houston included Defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal Jr, defensive back Atoine Brooks and defensive back Kishawn walker. Walker previously played for the Rams where he won a Super Bowl ring.

USFL Defensive Player of the Year Chris Odom, who finished last season with 12.5 sacks, 41 tackles and six force fumbles for the Houston Gamblers, also worked out for the Texans on Saturday. He has previously worked out for the Falcons, Packers, Cardinals, Chiefs, Bengals, and Saints.

JUNE 25 WORKOUTS

The Houston Texans are reportedly working out four running backs as camp approaching, include a local product and a former Bears back.

The list:

Former Rice and Crosby High School product Austin Walter, a 2019 UDFA who has been with the Giants, the XFL, the 49ers and in 2021 the Jets.

UDFA rookie Max Borghi from Washington State.

UDFA rookie Cyrus Habibi-Likio from Boise State.

Artavis Pierce, formerly of the Bears.

JUNE 17 TEXANS WAIVE PHILLIPS

The Houston Texans have waived running back Scottie Phillips off of the injured reserve list.

Phillips was originally waived off of the 90-man roster, and was placed on the team's IR list after he cleared waivers.

Phillips has played in 11 games over the last two seasons for the Texans, primarily on special teams. He does have one rushing touchdown to his name.

JUNE 13 TEXANS ON NFL NETWORK

The Houston Texans will play at least one of their pre-season games this August on a national stage.

The game is set to be broadcast on NFL Network. They will face off against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on August 19.

You can view the entire NFL Network preseason schedule below:

August 12

Atlanta at Detroit, 6:00

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:30

August 13

Kansas City at Chicago, 1:00

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 4:00

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:00

Dallas at Denver, 9:00

August 14

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 4:25

August 19

Carolina at New England, 7:00

Houston at L.A. Rams, 10:00

August 20

Denver at Buffalo, 1:00

Washington at Kansas City, 4:00

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7:00

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 10:00

August 21

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1:00

Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants, 7:00

August 25

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:00

August 26

Seattle at Dallas, 8:00

August 27

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3:00

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 6:00

Minnesota at Denver, 9:00

August 28

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1:00

JUNE 11 TIGHT END SWAP The Houston Texans cut tight end, Darrell Daniels, on Friday, leaving an empty depth slot in the tight end room. A journeyman, Daniels originally signed with the Texans on May 23.

Daniels was originally drafted by the Colts, and also spent time in Seattle and Arizona before coming to Houston. He has 13 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown in his career

To replace Daniels, the Texans signed Mason Schreck, who spent four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. Schreck has not recorded a catch in his career, but has played in 23 games and has one start under his belt.

JUNE 7 WALLACE-SIMMS SIGNED After waiving offensive lineman Carson Green, the Texans have found a replacement, in the form of former Jaguars guard Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms.

A former undrafted free agent out of Missouri, Wallace-Simms appeared in five games with the Jaguars last season, and was released in January.

JUNE 3 GREEN CUT The Texans waived offensive lineman Carson Green, 23, the team announced Friday.

Green, an Aggies product - like top rookie Kenyon Green - signed back with the Texans on March 11 after spending time on the Houston practice squad.

JUNE 1 NEW MADDEN COVER For the first time since 2000, John Madden will grace the cover of the video game named after him.

The Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster passed away in December at the age of 85.

Madden 23 is set to come out this August.

MAY 25 KAP WORKOUT FOR RAIDERS The Las Vegas Raiders are hosting quarterback Colin Kaepernick for a workout.

Kaepernick gained praise and scrutiny for kneeling during the national anthem in the 2016 NFL season, the last year he played in the NFL.

Kaepernick, 34, spent the 2011-16 seasons with the Niners.

MAY 21 CLOWNEY SIGNS The Browns are keeping a former Texans standout and a difference-maker by re-signing pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, per multiple reports.

Despite nine sacks last year, Clowney - formerly a Houston No. 1 overall pick - again sat on the shelf for a time before re-upping with Cleveland, a team that believes it’s building a contender featuring another Texans ex in QB Deshaun Watson.

MAY 17 FORMER TEXAN LINDSAY STAYS IN AFC SOUTH Former Houston Texans free agent running back Phillip Lindsay is signing with the Indianapolis Colts on a one year deal, per his agency.

It will be Lindsay's fourth team in three seasons.

Lindsay, who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos in 2018, had 1,278 yards in 10 scores in his rookie campaign. He also went over 100 yards in his second season with the team. However, from there, Lindsay's production began to decline.

Lindsay signed with the Texans in 2021 but never got going, rushing 50 times for 130 yards and one score. The Texans would then release Lindsay, and he would be claimed by Miami. He played just four games with the Dolphins.

MAY 15 TEXANS GET GREEN The Houston Texans have agreed to terms with the 15th overall pick, offensive lineman Kenyon Green. The Texas native is reportedly set to sign a fully-guaranteed four-year deal worth $15.9 million.

An All-SEC First-Teamer in 2021, the Texas A&M alumnus made 35 appearances in three years for the Aggies.

Green is expected to challenge for a starting role at guard - most likely on the left in between center Justin Britt and left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

MAY 13 TEXANS SIGN 12 UDFAs The Texans have come to terms with 12 undrafted free agent prior to the start of rookie minicamp Friday. Houston also has come to terms with six of its nine draftees in the past week.

The three biggest name to watch for from an undrafted rookie side are Sam Houston State cornerback Tristan McCollum, Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel and Houston tight end Seth Green.

McCoullum started three seasons for the Bearcats, helping them win the FCS Championship in 2020. He recorded 145 total tackles, 27 pass deflections and three interceptions while playing in 54 total games.

Green, a former quarterback turned tight end, began his career at Minnesota before transferring to Houston last offseason. In his lone season with the Cougars, he tallied 13 catches for 157 yards and three touchdowns.

Harvell-Peel was three-year start under Jim Knowles' defense at Oklahoma State. He was a third-team All-American during his final season as the captain of the Cowboys' defense. For his career, Harvell-Peel recorded 185 tackles, 20 pass deflections, 10 interceptions, 9.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

Below are all 12 signings who will be a part of the Texans' 90-man roster. Houston begins rookie camp Friday.

- Arkansas OL Myron Cunningham

- Nebraska DL Damion Daniels

-Baylor WR Drew Estrada

- Memphis DB Jacobi Francis

- Houston TE Seth Green

- Central Michigan DL Troy Hairston

- Illinois LB Jake Hansen

- Oklahoma State S Kobly Harvell-Peel

- Notre Dame DL Kurt Hinish

- Oregon WR Johnny Johnson III

- Sam Houston State CB Trisitian McCollum

- International Player Pathway Program DL Adedayo Odeleye

MAY 12 TEXANS SIGN BOOKER Fifth-round pick Thomas Booker is set to sign his rookie deal with the Houston Texans. The Stanford alumnus joins safety Jalen Pitre and tight end Teagan Quitoriano in putting pen to paper for Houston.

Per Aaron Wilson, the 6-3, 301-pound versatile defensive lineman will be signing a four-year deal.

This leaves cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., guard Kenyon Green, wide receiver John Metchie III, running back Dameon Pierce, and offensive lineman Austin Deculus as the remaining unsigned drafted players.

MAY 12 TITANS SIGNING WALKER Former Houston Texans defensive end DeMarcus Walker will stay in the AFC South after signing for the Tennessee Titans.

The 6-4, 280-pound Florida native was a second-round pick by the Denver Broncos back in 2017. After four years with the Broncos, he spent one season in Houston where he played 13 games, recording two sacks and 31 tackles.

MAY 12 KEKE VISITS CARDS Former Houston Texans defensive tackle Kingsley Keke is set to visit the Arizona Cardinals.

Claimed off of waivers from the Green Bay Packers back in January, Keke was waived on May 3rd. A fifth-round pick by the Packers out of Texas A&M in 2019, Keke made 17 appearances for the Packers, before his brief stint in Houston.

MAY 11 DEMARCUS WALKER TAKING AFC SOUTH VISITS

MAY 10 BILLS TAKE REVENGE ON TEXAN

The Buffalo Bills are hiring Texans director of player personnel Matt Bazirgan for the role of Senior Personnel Executive in Brandon Beane’s front office. The news was first reported by NFL Network.

Beane was in need of a high-end No. 2 official following the departure of now New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen. The Texans promoted Bazirgan to co-assistant director of player personnel last May following his interview for the Texans general manager position.

Prior to joining Houston, Bazirgan spent 14 years working in a multitude of roles for the New York Jets. He primarily served as the team's director of college scouting, director of pro personnel and assistant director of pro personnel.

Bazirgan's move marks the fourth time Buffalo and Houston have been linked this offseason. The Texans added Jacques Cesaire as the new defensive line coach following the hiring of Lovie Smith as head coach. Earlier this month, Houston signed both Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes to multi-year deals.

MAY 10 TEXANS SIGN FORMER BILL DE JERRY HUGHES

The Houston Texans agreed to a deal with veteran free agent defensive end Jerry Hughes Tuesday, according to a report from NFL expert Jordan Schultz.

Hughes has been a staple in the league since being selected 31st overall out of TCU by the Colts in the 2010 draft. After having just five sacks in his first three seasons in Indianapolis, Hughes arrived in Buffalo in 2013 and immediately had an impact, recording back-to-back 10-sack seasons in 2013 and 2014.

The 33-year-old has played in 12 or more games in each of his 12 season, totaling 58 sacks, 412 total tackles, 16 forced fumbles, one pick, and two touchdowns.

He'll add some much-needed veteran presence to Houston's defensive line this season.

MAY 3 TEXANS CUT DT KINGLSEY KEKE

The Houston Texans cut defensive tackle Kingsley Keke Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Keke was claimed by Houston off waivers in January after being cut by the Packers due to disagreements with the coaching staff. Now after just three months with the Texans and never appearing in a game, the former Texas A&M Aggie is once again a free agent.

A fifth-round pick in 2019, Keke played three seasons in Green Bay before his departure in January.

Keke had some solid production in 12 games for the Packers last season. He totaled 23 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and an impressive three passes defended from his defensive tackle spot.

According to Wilson's sources, Keke's departure from Houston came down to a matter of salary numbers and the arrival of new defensive lineman like former Bill Mario Addison, who signed with Houston Monday.

MAY 2 TEXANS SIGN VETERAN DE The Houston Texans are set to sign their second defensive end of the day, this time in the shape of 34-year-old Mario Addison, according to Mark Berman.

Set to enter his 12th NFL season, Addison has played for the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Washington, Carolina Panthers, and Buffalo Bills.

In 158 appearances (58 starts) Addison has 67 sacks and 112 quarterback hits.

He's spent the last two seasons in Buffalo where he started seven of his 32 appearances, recording 12 sacks.

Addison will likely be battling the likes of Rasheem Green, Demone Harris, and Derek Rivers for a backup role.

MAY 2 REBEL RB WAIVED The Houston Texans have waived/injured former Ole Miss running back Scottie Phillips.

Phillips signed for the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2020, bouncing back and forth between the active roster and practice squad until injury cut short his 2021 season.

In two seasons, Phillips made 11 appearances, rushing for 22 yards and receiving for a further 16.

This comes on the same day that the Texans picked up the fifth-year option on offensive lineman Tytus Howard. The Texans also signed former Seattle Seahawks defensive end Rasheem Green, and traded former second-round pick defensive back, Lonnie Johnson Jr., to the Kansas City Chiefs for a conditional seventh-rounder.

APRIL 26 RON'DELL RELEASED The Houston Texans waived defensive lineman Ron'Dell Carter on Monday, after just one year with the team.

Carter played 20 snaps in his one game with the franchise, and did not record a tackle.

After going undrafted out of James Madison in 2020, Carter also spent time with the Cowboys, Cardinals and the Colts. The Cowboys once saw great promise in Carter, who will now re-start elsewhere.

APRIL 22 PIONEER PASSES Former Houston Oilers linebacker Garland Boyette, a football pioneer, passed away on Tuesday. He was 82 years old.

Boyette, a native of Orange, joined Kansas City’s Willie Lanier as the first Black players in professional football history to start at the linebacker position.

APRIL 21 TEXANS LOSE TE TO GIANTS - Seeing his playing time in Houston dwindle behind the likes of Brevin Jordan, Pharaoh Brown and Antony Auclair, tight end Jordan Akins signed a one-year contract with the New York Giants. The 6-4, 243-pound Akins was a third-round pick of the Texans in the 2018 NFL draft. He became an unrestricted free agent in March. In 58 career games (23 starts), Akins has hauled in 114 receptions for 1,260 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also rushed the ball twice for seven yards and recorded one special teams tackle.

Houston will rely on second-year man Brevin Jordan in 2022.

APRIL 12 STARTING DT VISITS Free-agent defensive tackle Vincent Taylor is visiting the Falcons, NFL Network reports. Taylor (6-3, 311) started for the Texans in Week 1 of last season before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

Taylor, 28, was a sixth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2017 out of Oklahoma State.

APRIL 11 TEXANS VISIT WITH STEVEN NELSON The Houston Texans received a visit from free agent cornerback Steven Nelson on Monday, per a report from NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

In 2021, Nelson finished the season with 50 tackles and one interception to his name and has recorded 341 total tackles, eight interceptions and 59 pass deflections in 98 career games.

APRIL 6 FORMER TEXANS LB WHITNEY MERCILUS RETIRES Former Houston Texans' All-Pro linebacker Whitney Mercilus announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday. He made his announcement via Instagram.

In a statement released through his agent, Mercilus took a moment to thank the Texans and Cal McNair after 10 seasons. Mercilus departed Houston as a free agent in October to join the Green Bay Packers.

"To the McNair Family and the Houston Texans, thank you for selecting me in 2012 to be a part of your organization. I was able to make Houston my home with my family, and I wouldn't have wanted to be anywhere else. It was an honor to play for the Texans for nearly a decade!"

APRIL 2 TEXANS LOSE JOHNSON TO SAINTS The Houston Texans have lost defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson via free agency after he signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints on Saturday.

Johnson spent just one year in Houston, playing in 12 games and making 23 total tackles.

APRIL 1 OFFSEASON DATES REVEALED As a fresh start for the Houston Texans draws ever nearer, details of their 2022 offseason program have been reported by Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson.

It all begins on April 11th, followed shortly after by their voluntary minicamp between April 26-28th.

The focus will then swiftly turn to the draft which runs from April 28-30th.

Next up are their OTA workouts on May 23rd, May 25-26th, May 31st, June 2-3rd, and June 6-9th.

Mandatory minicamp will then be run from June 14-16th.

APRIL 1 CAP SPACE UPDATE Just over two weeks into free agency, the Houston Texans are still able to spend money. After trading Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns, money might be growing on trees in Houston.

The team currently sits 3rd in the league in terms of cap space, with just over $22 million to spend. The team might use the money to sign a replacement for Justin Reid, who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs or a tight end to pair with incoming second-year pro Brevin Jordan.

MARCH 31 HEWITT CONTRACT DETAILS FINALIZED The Texans are bringing back linebacker Neville Hewitt on a one-year $1.95 million deal with $895,000 guaranteed, and a $350,000 signing bonus. Hewitt will also have a $300,000 playtime incentive.

The details were first reported by Aaron Wilson at PFN.

Hewitt served as the No. 4 linebacker and primarily found success on special teams.

Signed to a one-year deal in 2021, Hewitt started five games in place of Christian Kirksey. He recorded 60 total tackles, a quarterback hit a four pressures.

A core special teams player, Hewitt was credited with playing in 63 percent of snaps. Undrafted out of Marshall in 2015, Hewitt also played for the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. His best season came in 2020 with the Jets when he recorded 134 tackles and two sacks.

MARCH 28 DRAFT ‘24 SET: The NFL has allotted the 2024 NFL Draft to the city of Detroit. The Motor City wins the right over other cities such as Green Bay and Washington, D.C.

On Thursday, it was announced that Kansas City would be the location of the 2023 NFL Draft following its pitch over Green Bay and several other cities. The event is set to take place on April 27-29.

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 28 and will continue through Saturday, April 30.

MARCH 26 HEWITT HEADS BACK TO HOUSTON The Texans are bringing back linebacker Neville Hewitt on a one-year deal, according to his agent. Hewitt served as the No. 4 linebacker and primarily found success on special teams.

Signed to a one-year deal in 2021, Hewitt started five games in place of Christian Kirksey. He recorded 60 total tackles, a quarterback hit a four pressures.

A core special teams player, Hewitt was credited with playing in 63 percent of snaps. Undrafted out of Marshall in 2015, Hewitt also played for the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. His best season came in 2020 with the Jets when he recorded 134 tackles and two sacks.

MARCH 24 DRAFT ‘23 SET: The NFL has now locked into the dates for the 2023 Draft, scheduled to take place in Kansas City, announcing it will be held April 27-29.

Kansas City was selected as the host city for the 2023 event three years ago.

“This will be one of the biggest and most-anticipated professional sporting events our city has hosted,” Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC, said in a statement.

This year’s NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas on April 28-30.

MARCH 24 JANOVICH SIGNED The Houston Texans cleared up some roster space on Thursday, releasing linebacker Josh Watson.

Watson was signed by the Texans in 2021, and played just two games with the team. Watson had played 17 games in 2019 and 2020 with the Broncos

MARCH 22 MACK IN TOWN The Texans know Marlon Mack well from his time as the Colts starting running back.

Now they are getting to know the free agent a bit better as he visits today.

Mack, who just turned 26 years old, in his second and third seasons in the NFL started for the Colts, rushing for 908 yards in 2018 and 1,091 in 2019. But then in 2020, Indy drafted Jonathan Taylor - and Mack tore his Achilles in Week 1 of the season.

Since then, Taylor has become an elite back. And Mack? He’s available for a look from a Texans team that on Tuesday also cut Jake Eldrenkamp, Connor Strachan and T.J. Green.

MARCH 20 TEXANS RE-SIGN DEFENSIVE STANDOUT The Houston Texans are set to re-sign linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, to another one-year deal.

According to Aaron Wilson, Grugier-Hill is set to sign a $4 million contract for the 2022 season.

The former Miami Dolphin was one of Texans general manager Nick Caserio's more impressive free agency signings last year, racking up a team-leading and career-best 108 tackles in 14 starts. Grugier-Hill also hit career-highs in tackles for a loss (13), sacks (3.0), quarterback hits (5), interceptions (1), defended passes (3), and forced fumbles (2).

MARCH 18 RAIDERS PULL OFF MONSTER TRADE The Las Vegas Raiders have pulled off one of the biggest trades this year, reaching a deal to acquire Green Bay Packers wide receiver, Davante Adams.

According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders will be sending two of their 2022 draft picks, including their first-rounder. Adams meanwhile will be signing a new five-year deal with Las Vegas worth a reported $141.25 million for an average of $28.25 per season. This deal makes Adams the highest-paid receiver in the league.

Adams will be joining up with college teammate, quarterback Derek Carr, next door to who he has just bought a house.

The soon-to-be-former Packer has made five consecutive Pro Bowls and twice been named a first-team All-Pro. During his eight seasons with the Packers, Adams has recorded 8,121 receiving yards and 73 touchdowns.

MARCH 18 MARTIN TO NYJ The Texans had been in contract talks with pass-rusher Jacob Martin, the former Seattle Seahawks sixth-round draft pick from Temple who was shipped to Houston in the Jadeveon Clowney trade - but he's signing with the Jets.

Martin blossomed in 2021, his first season as a full-time starter, and now he's taking advantage of that going to the Jets on what NFL Network says is a three-year, $13.5 million deal including $6 mil guaranteed.

Later on Thursday morning, the Texans also solidified their running back depth, signing running back Royce Freeman to a one-year deal.

Freeman played seven games for the Texans last year carrying the ball 35 times for 92 yards and catching seven passes for 62 yards.

MARCH 16 TEXANS ADD OL DEPTH The Houston Texans added some additional offensive line depth on Wednesday evening, signing offensive guard Scott Quessenberry on a one-year deal.

Quessenberry, the younger brother of Texans fullback Paul Quessenberry and former Texans offensive lineman David Quessenberry, played last season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Quessenberry came to the league as a fifth round pick by the Chargers out of UCLA in 2018.

MARCH 16 TEXANS ADD RB DEPTH The Houston Texans added some running back depth on Wednesday afternoon, signing former Jaguars running back Dare Ogunbowale to a 2-year deal.

The Wisconsin alum has played sparingly over his five years, rushing 86 times for 299 yards and three touchdowns.

He also has 58 caches for 454 yards and one score in his career. The Texans will mark the fourth franchise Ogunbowale has played for, after previous stints with Jacksonville, Tampa Bay, and Washington.

MARCH 16 JULIO JONES CUT The greatest receiver in Falcons franchise history, Julio Jones, did not turn out to be that for the Titans, who have just decided to cut the long-time standout.

Jones forced his way out of Atlanta last spring, the Falcons getting second- and fourth-round picks for the veteran receiver. And what did the Titans get? Jones. 33, had the worst statistical season of his career, totaling 31 receptions for 434 yards and only one touchdown.

Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler, is expected to be release with a post-June 1 designation, saving the team roughly $9.5 million in cap space.

MARCH 16 YANNICK BACK IN AFC SOUTH

In a corresponding move the signing of Chandler Jones, the Las Vegas Raiders has traded pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

Ngakoue, 26, signed a two-year $26 million deal with the Raiders last offseason to play opposite Maxx Crosby. Ngakoue had 10 sacks his first year in Las Vegas and now becomes the No. 1 pass rusher for the Colts.

The Colts struggled to generate a consistent pass rush last season despite having DeForest Buckner and first-round defensive end Kwity Paye on staff. The team recorded just 32 sacks, tied for the fifth-lowest among teams.

Ngakoue began his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He recorded 37.5 of his 55.5 career sacks in four season with the AFC South franchise.

MARCH 16 MR. JONES TO THE WEST....THE AFC WEST The Las Vegas Raiders are signing Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones to a multi-year deal. In a corresponding move, the Indianapolis Colts are trading for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

Jones, 32, became an All-Pro pass rusher following a trade from the New England Patriots in 2016. In six seasons with the Cardinals, Jones recorded 262 tackles, 71.5 sacks, 23 forced fumbles and 19 pass deflections.

Jones is currently one of six active players with over 100 sacks for their careers at 115.5. Others include Los Angeles Rams Von Miller (115.5), New Orleans Saints' Cameron Jordan (107), Baltimore Ravens' Justin Houston (102), Arizona Cardinals J.J. Watt (102) and Chicago Bears' Robert Quinn (101).

The Raiders are also expected to be in the mix for former All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore and Pro Bowl safety Tyrann Mathieu.

MARCH 16 PATS SIGN MITCHELL Former Texans have cornerback Terrance Mitchell signing a one-year, $3 million deal with the New England Patriots. Mitchell, 30, had 10 passes defended, one interception and three forced fumbles in 13 starts for the Texans last season.

Mitchell is expected to replace J.C. Jackson, who recently signed with the Chargers.

MARCH 15 GIANTS SIGN TYROD TAYLOR The Houston Texans are likely to have an entirely new quarterback room in 2022, with former backup Tyrod Taylor reportedly signing a two-year, $17 million deal with the New York Giants.

Taylor played six games in 2021 for the Texans, going 2-4 and completing 91 of 150 passes for 966 yards and five touchdowns with five interceptions.

Taylor eventually lost the starting job to rookie Davis Mills, who is projected to be the starter next season after the Texans complete a trade for Deshaun Watson this off-season.

MARCH 15 TEXANS RETAIN "KING" DESMOND The Texans have agreed to terms with cornerback Desmond King on a new deal, according to his agent. He is set to make $7 million of the next two season.

King, who signed a one-year deal worth $5 million last offseason, was Houston's most versatile defensive back. In 16 games, the former All-Pro defensive back recorded 93 tackles, six pass deflections and three interceptions in coverage.

MARCH 15 TEXANS BRING BACK OWN TIGHT END The Texans are bringing back tight end Pharaoh Brown on a one year deal worth $4 million, according to Pro Football Network. Houston was interested in adding a tight end this offseason after mix play from its starters.

Brown, 27, has spent the last two seasons as a member of the Texans. During that time he is recorded 37 catches for 334 yards and two touchdowns. Brown is considered a "traditional" tight end, primarily seeing reps on the line of scrimmage.

MARCH 15 TEXANS SIGN SUPER BOWL WINNER Just a month after winning the Super Bowl with the LA Rams, outside linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo has agreed to sign for the Houston Texans, per Aaron Wilson.

An alumnus of Alfie Taylor high school in Houston, Okoronkwo returns to Texas after spending three seasons in California.

A co-Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Big 12 his senior year at Oklahoma, Okoronkwo was drafted in the fifth round in 2018. He spent most of his rookie season on the PUP list before being declared inactive for the last seven games. He went on to make 33 appearances for LA, recording 34 tackles and 4.5 sacks despite stints on IR in 2020 and 2021, and the Reserve/COVID-19 list last season.

The 26-year-old had one tackle in their Super Bowl win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

MARCH 14 TEXANS LOSE REID The Houston Texans lost a key member of their secondary on Monday night when Justin Reid reportedly signed a three-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The deal is set for three years and $31.5 million, with $20 million guaranteed.

During the season, it seemed that Reid was at crossroads with the team by voicing his frustration with the Texans' inconsistencies with their roster. And in a Week 12 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Texans suspended Reid one game after violating team rules.

His off-field issues did not prevent Reid from leaving a significant impact on the Texans, where he recorded 66 tackles and a pair of interceptions in 13 games.

MARCH 14 TEXANS RETAIN BRITT, ADD FORMER JAG The Texans are bringing back offensive lineman Justin Britt on a one-year deal, according to Pro Football Network. Houston also is adding former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman A.J. Cann.

Britt, 30, who agreed to a one-year deal worth $5 million last season, expressed interest following the year in returning to Houston. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed only three sacks and was penalized just three times.

Cann, 30., was drafted all the South Carolina in 2015. For six seasons, he was primary starting right guard in Duval County. Last season, he only played in four games after suffering a season-ending MCL injury. Cann spent the last three seasons work with new Texans offensive line coach, George Warhop.

MARCH 14 JAGS GET T-LAW WEAPONS The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with Arizona Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk, Las Vegas Raiders receiver Zay Jones and New York Giants tight end/receiver Evan Engram. Kirk made headlines with his four-year deal worth up to $84 million.

Kirk, a former second-round pick out of Texas A&M, has been a consistent secondary weapon for the Cardinals since 2018. Last year, he recorded a career-best 77 catches for 982 yards and five touchdowns. All-Pro receiver and former Texans star DeAndre Hopkins missed most of the second half of the season due to a torn MCL.

Jones, a former second-round pick by the Buffalo Bills, filled in as the Raiders' vertical option following the release of former first-round receiver Henry Ruggs III. Averaging 11.6 yards per catch, Jones finished the year with 47 catches for 546 yards and a touchdowns. He is set to make up to $30 million over the next three season.

Engram, who signed a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, never became a consistent weapon for the Giants after his rookie season. The Jaguars will likely use him as a big slot receiver rather than tight end after minimal success blocking over the past two seasons.

MARCH 14 UZOMAH LEAVE WHO DEY FOR GANG GREEN The New York Jets are signing Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah to a three-year deal worth $24 million. The Texans were interested in adding a tight end this offseason after mixed play from the position in 2021.

Uzomah, 29, spent the last eight seasons in Cincinnati after being drafted out of Auburn in 2015. Last season, he saw career numbers in receiving after helping second-year quarterback Joe Burrow led the franchise to an AFC title. In 16 games, Uzomah recorded 49 catches for 493 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 10.1 yards per reception.

The Texans elected to bring back blocking tight end Antony Auclair on a one-year deal earlier Monday morning.

MARCH 14 TEXANS SIGN COWBOYS DB ROBINSON OFF WAIVERS The Texans added another body to their secondary on Monday, landing former Dallas Cowboys defensive Reggie Robinson off of the waiver wire.

Robinson is a former fourth-round pick out of Tulsa and missed the first 11 games of his rookie season with an injury.

Robinson was added to the injured reserve list before last season with a turf toe problem and did not see the field in 2021. But a bigger issue for the 6-4 DB: The Cowboys never committed to him at a position, switching him back and forth between corner and safety.

Robinson showed a knack for special-teams excellence in college and now gets another shot in Houston.

MARCH 14 COWBOY CEDRICK HEADS TO AFC EAST The Miami Dolphins are signing former Dallas Cowboys receiver Cedrick Wilson to a three-year deal. He is expected to earn $22.8 million, $12.75 million of which is fully guaranteed.

A reliable No. 4 receiver in Dallas, Wilson posted a career-best in 2021. He tallied 45 catches for 602 and six touchdowns while averaging 13.2 yards per catch. The Cowboys were hopeful to come to terms with Wilson and fellow receiver Michael Gallup following the trade of Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns.

Miami is hopeful Wilson can be a stronger option than former Texans receiver Will Fuller. Signed to a one-year, $10.5 million deal, Fuller played in two games, recording four catches for 26 yards.

hometown and produced mixed results. Signing a one-year deal worth $1.75 million, he became the team's top runner, recording 752 rushing yards, 375 receiving yards and scoring 18 total touchdowns.

Conner is the second major signing by Arizona this week. On Sunday, tight end Zach Ertz agreed to terms on a three-year extension worth $31.65 million.

The Texans are one of several teams looking to upgrade their running back room at the start of free agency.

serio restructuring linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis' contract.

According to Aaron Wilson, Pierre-Louis' contract has been reduced from $3.5 million to $2.4 in 2022 - $1.2 million of which is guaranteed. The 30-year-old is entering the second year of his two-year deal and will be hoping to feature more heavily in 2022.

Last season Pierre-Louis was limited to just nine appearances having spent just over a month on injured reserve, before testing positive for COVID-19 later in the year. In his first year for the Texans, he made one start recording 10 tackles and recovering a fumble against the Miami Dolphins.

With the addition of Mack, Chargers’ coach Brandon Staley will continue to run his defense in a 3-4 approach with an emphasis on attacking the quarterback. Last season, Chargers’ standout Joey Bosa recorded 51 total tackles and 10.5 sacks. Los Angeles finished middle of the pack in sacks with only 35.

The Bears, now led by former Indianapolis Colts’ defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, will now have two second-round picks to build around second-year QB Justin Fields.

etails of the trade have not been released, but former Broncos starter Drew Lock will be headed to Seattle as part of the deal. Wilson expressed interest in being traded last offseason, but the team elected to hold his rights for one more year.

MAR 8 RODGERS STAYS WITH GREEN BAY Aaron Rodgers has committed to the Green Bay Packers for the next four years and is set to make $200 million over the course of the deal, making it the largest contract in NFL history.

In his 12 seasons with the team, Weeks has never missed a snap, playing in a franchise-record 193 consecutive games.

FEB 20 COACH PHILLIPS Wes Phillips is continuing a rich family football tradition, the grandson of Bum Phillips, son of Wade Phillips and former Dallas Cowboys assistant now joining the Minnesota Vikings as their new offensive coordinator under head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Phillips has been on the Rams staff, where McConnell was recently as Los Angeles won the Super Bowl.

Wes, 42, a native of Houston, was in Dallas from 2007 to 2013 in a variety of roles, including time when dad Wade, now 74, was the Cowboys head coach.

Grandfather Bum was of course a legendary former Houston Oilers coach.

Cesaire will assume the lead defensive line coach duties for Houston, replacing Bobby King, who is now the inside linebackers coach for the Tennessee Titans.

Cesaire spent 10 seasons in the NFL as a defensive end for the San Diego Chargers from 2003-2012 and was named the Chargers defensive line coach in 2015.

FEB 6 MCDANIEL GETS IT The Miami Dolphins’ head coaching search was down to two candidates. But as of Sunday, San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who was said to be the “front-runner,'' is getting the job.

Meaning Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who was in play to such an extent that we’re told Moore was working to assemble a staff he would take to Miami, is now staying at The Star.

There are reports that McDaniel‘s interview with the Dolphins lasted 10 hours … it’s quite likely that Moore’s interview was lengthy as well

But the Dolphins, who are trying to replace the fired Brian Flores, and have a bit of a mess on their hands, are going to ask McDaniel to fix the mess.

Moore, 33, has just four years of coaching experience but has long been viewed as a rising star after guiding the Cowboys offense to No. 1 rankings in various NFL categories.

He was in play. But now he's back in play with Dallas.

And McDaniel? At 38, he's paid some dues. From 2006 to 2008, he was a Texans offensive assistant as he began to spring from the Shanahan coaching tree. In 2015, McDaniel was hired by the Falcons as their wide receivers coach under head coach Dan Quinn. He's a "whiz kid'' ... and now he's in charge.

JAN 13 CULLEY OUT, MAYO IN?

The Texans have fired head coach David Culley following a 4-13 initial season as head coach, according to league sources.

Not in play as a replacement, as we understand it right now is Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

But possibly in play? Another Patriots staffer, linebackers coach Jerod Mayo. And given the relationships involved … Patriots ex Brian Flores?

Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly has also been dismissed.

Zimmer, 65, served as the Vikings coach since 2014. During his eight-year run, Minnesota posted a 71-56-1 record, making the postseason three times with an appearance in the NFC Championship in 2018.

Since the 2018 season, the Vikings have failed to win the NFC North. Zimmer has posted a 33-31-1 record with only two winning seasons. Minnesota finished 8-9 in 2021 despite high expectations following last year's NFL free agency and the NFL draft.

Spielman, 59, was hired as the team's GM back in 2012. Prior to his tenure in the front office, Spielman served as Minnesota's Vice president of player personnel from 2006-11.