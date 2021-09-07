Source: Texans Work Out Kickers, DTs

The Texans could be looking for a precautionary kicker to help with Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans worked out two kickers on Monday, according to league sources.

Houston giving looks to Michael Badgley and Joey Slye was a precautionary measure due to a minor leg injury suffered by kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn. The veteran is, however, expected to kick Sunday in Houston's opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Texans also worked out defensive tackles Miles Brown and Josh Avery.

None of the players were immediately signed to a contract, according to the sources.

Badgley, a former University of Miami standout nicknamed 'The Money Badger,' has kicked for the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts and made 52 of 65 career field goal attempts for an 80-percent success rate. Slye played at Virginia Tech and has made 54 of 68 career field goals in the NFL, a 79.4 percentage with the Carolina Panthers.

Brown has played for the Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions. Avery has played for the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.

Houston already could be playing short-handed offensively Sunday. Texans' projected starting right tackle Charlie Heck was placed on the reserve-COVID-19 list on Monday. The second-year player wasn't at practice as his testing sample was re-tested and determined to be positive, according to league sources.

Houston also is not expected to see former New England Patriots offensive tackle Marcus Cannon play, as head coach David Culley said that he needs more time to become adjust to live reps following spending most of the preseason on the PUP list with a knee injury.

"He looked healthy," Culley said Monday. "He’s not ready yet in terms of the workload and that’s why this week will be very important.”

Should both Cannon and Heck not be able to go, Houston likely would start Geron Christian Sr., a former third-round pick from Clemson by the Washington Football Team.