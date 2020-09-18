Houston Texans wide receiver Randall Cobb isn't pointing fingers; he's as displeased with his own Week 1 performance in a 34-20 loss as Kansas City as he is with his new team's overall work.

In fact, rather than pointing a finger he's trying to wrap 10 of them around the "fix'' as Houston readies for its NFL home-opener Sunday when the Baltimore Ravens visit.

“I think the urgency offensively,'' Cobb said, "as far as us understanding the importance of every single drive.''

Cobb is new to the Texans uniform but his NFL experience merits listening to. His reflection on Week 1 is that in some ways - too many ways - it all sort of felt like a preseason game. That can mean a period of adjustment to the COVID-19 realities of the time ... but it can't be a long-term excuse for a Texans team that is the two-time defending AFC South champs

“Every game, especially right now, is important as far as us getting on track,” Cobb said. “Having a win obviously builds a lot more morale around the team. We can’t go out and play like we did on Thursday night (against the Chiefs). That’s bad ball. That was bad ball across the board and we can’t put that on film because that’s the film we’re putting out for the rest of the league to see.

"We’ve got to be better as a group and individually, myself. I hope to get involved a little bit more earlier and do everything I can to help put us in a better position.”

Cobb finished Week 1 with just two catches on three targets for 23 yards.

Is "urgency' about "pace''? By the numbers, Houston's second-half pace in the Week 1 game dropped precipitously despite the fact that the Texans trailed by 17 points or more.

READ MORE: Deshaun & Co: 'Cool' Advancement Of NFL Black QBs

READ MORE: How Low Did The Texans Go In SI's NFL Rankings?

"Pace'' doesn't have to mean "fast.'' But when a team is behind by 17 and the clock is ticking? It should probably mean "fast'' then.

“That comes pretty much down to staying ahead of the sticks,'' Cobb said, "not hurting ourselves with penalties, having positive gains on first and second downs ... and finding ways to stay on the field.”

In other words? "Urgency.''