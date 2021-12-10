The loss of Zach Cunningham opens more doors for different Texans

HOUSTON -- David Culley didn't mince his words when asked if the decision to cut Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham was challenging.

“It wasn’t tough at all," the first-year Texans coach said. "It’s about the team. It’s not about any individual player. The one thing we always talk about is that it’s not necessarily trying to be the best player on the team but being the best player for the team. That’s our motto.”

Cunningham now joins AFC South rival Tennessee for the remainder of the season. Officially eliminated from the playoffs, Houston (2-10) will close out the season attempting to find the long-term replacement for their leading tackler.

Texans defensive coordinator Lovie Smith considers the release of Cunningham beneficial for all involved. It's comparable to a bad marriage. Sometimes holding on tighter is tougher than just letting go.

"Sometimes divorce is a good thing, then you move on," Smith said Thursday. "It’s good for both parties. As far as what we’re going to do going forward, we had to play this way for a while."

The Texans began the season using Cunningham in a limited role when looking to run a two-linebacker set. Initially Christian Kirksey controlled the middle of the field while Kamu Grugier-Hill played the edges.

Kirksey returned from the injured reserve last week prior to a 31-0 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He started in place of Cunningham, who was ruled out last Sunday after showing up late for his COVID-19 test.

Grugier-Hill, who currently is on a one-year contract, could be considered a building block for the defense moving forward. Last Sunday, he the 27-year-old set a single-game franchise record in total tackles with 20 combined stops.

“To have that type of game is pretty special,” Smith said of Grugier-Hill. “But he’s got great football knowledge. He’s good in zone coverage. He can play man. You’ve seen him rush. You can do a lot of things with him. He’s made us take notice.”

Smith is hopeful to expand the role of that of rookie linebacker Garret Wallow. Wallow, the team's fifth-round pick from TCU, has primarily seen reps on only special teams through 12 games. Since arriving in Houston, Wallow has only played 33 defensive snaps, 18 of which came last week against Indianapolis.

"He’s a student of the game, and now it’s just about daily improvement," Smith said. "We’ll continue to talk to him about, as a young player, developing your body. We’ll continue to talk to him about that."