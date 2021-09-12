Texans Lose Starting Defensive Lineman vs Jaguars

The Texans are now without Vincent Taylor for the remainder of the game

HOUSTON -- Texans starting defensive tackle Vincent Taylor got injured in the second half Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dealing with an apparent leg injury, Taylor was carted off the field with trainers and team doctor Walter Lowe.

Taylor earned the starting job during training camp after joining the team in free agency after a previous stint with the Cleveland Browns

The former Miami Dolphins sixth-round draft pick from Oklahoma State recorded two tackles before getting hurt.

He was replaced by rookie Roy Lopez, a sixth-round draft pick from Arizona.

The Texans currently have place consistent pressure on the Jaguars' offense through four quarters of play. Under the direction of new defensive coordinator Lovie Smith, Houston has made 2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence feel the heat of the NFL in his first career start.

Lawrence, who finished his college career at Clemson with a 34-2 record, has currently gone 20 of 39 passing for 233 yards for two touchdowns. He also has thrown three interceptions, including one to linebacker Christian Kirksey early in the fourth quarter.

The Texans offense continues to find a balanced approach under quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Taylor, 32, has gone 19 of 31 passing for 281 yards and two touchdowns while tacking on another 41 yards rushing off three carries.

The Texans offense has outgained the Jaguars, 431-298. TexansDaily will continue to keep you posted on the status of Taylor and up to date information following today's game.

