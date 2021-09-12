Texans Lose Starting Defensive Lineman vs Jaguars, MRI Expected Monday

The Texans are now without Vincent Taylor for the remainder of the game

HOUSTON -- Texans starting defensive tackle Vincent Taylor got injured in the second half Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Taylor injured his ankle and will undergo a magnetic resonance imaging exam on Monday, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly. the defensive tackle was carted off the field with trainers and team doctor Walter Lowe.

Taylor earned the starting job during training camp after joining the team in free agency after a previous stint with the Cleveland Browns

The former Miami Dolphins sixth-round draft pick from Oklahoma State recorded two tackles before getting hurt.

He was replaced by rookie Roy Lopez, a sixth-round draft pick from Arizona.

The Texans placed consistent pressure on the Jaguars' offense through all four quarters on the way to a 37-21 victory Sunday. Under the direction of new defensive coordinator Lovie Smith, Houston made 2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence feel the heat of the NFL in his first career start.

Lawrence, who finished his college career at Clemson with a 34-2 record, finished 28 of 51 passing for 332 yards for three touchdowns. He also has thrown three interceptions, including one to linebacker Christian Kirksey early in the fourth quarter.

The Texans' offense continued to find a balanced approach under quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Taylor, 32, went 21 of 33 passing for 291 yards and two touchdowns while tacking on another 41 yards rushing off three carries.

The Texans offense has outgained the Jaguars, 449-395. TexansDaily will continue to keep you posted on the status of Taylor entering Week 2.

