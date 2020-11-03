How do Texans Rookies Improve? By Playing

HOUSTON - "Practice makes perfect'' is a timeless saying - one that has been around since the beginning of sports - or maybe just after the beginning of sports, following the first missed tackle or thrown interception.

But sometimes, "playing makes perfect,'' too.

That is the message Houston Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel offered regarding rookies Ross Blacklock and Jonathan Greenard ahead of the Week 9 game with the Jaguars.

Neither rookie has played a much despite being the team's first- and second-round selections, respectively. Blacklock, the 40th overall pick, has played 18.1 % of the defensive snaps, according to Football Outsiders. Greenard, the 90th overall pick, has played 2.2 % of defensive snaps.

"Well, they have to try to catch up the best they can in practice," Crennel said. "Then take advantage of the reps they get in the games, because we have been playing them some in the games now."

Crennel noted it was not a huge amount of snaps, but the game reps - of any sort - are undeniably valuable regardless of the number.

"The biggest thing about the games,'' Crennel said, "is that's where they learn the most. Because what they think they can do in practice and they try to do it in a game ... it doesn't work, because the competition is at a different level in the game."

Crennel said with the mistakes young players will make while playing, he has to balance their mistakes with the chance to get them experience.

"So,'' the coach said, "if he does good with those reps he can make plays and he can take care of his gap then maybe you say, 'I'll give him more reps.' If he doesn't do as well, if he jumps off blocks and give up runs things like that then you know that he's not quite ready yet."

Ready or not, we'll argue that Blacklock and Greenard and the other young players have to play in the final nine games for the Texans. Yes, there will be some mistakes. But the team has to find out what young talent they possess. With veteran and expensive position groups at wide receiver and running back, the team needs quality and cheap talent elsewhere.

Blacklock is in a rotation but him out-snapping Carlos Watkins and eating into some of Brandon Dunn's snaps is a very attainable goal. Brennan Scarlett, Jacob Martin and Whitney Mercilus stand in Greenard's way.

Cornerback John Reid was inactive against Green Bay but has seen a handful of snaps. He should see slot opportunities. Isaiah Coulter might be behind the veterans at wideout, but even practice reps for a player preciously on injury reserve are going to be key.

Even second-year tight end Kahale Warring, who had his 21-day practice window from injured reserve activated, should arguably see snaps in the game. He needs to catch up the most, and the fastest, having not played hardly at all in his NFL career.

Practice might make perfect, but for the Texans being imperfect in the game might be better for the long-term health of the club.