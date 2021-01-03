How Texans QB Deshaun Can Win NFL Passing Title

The Kansas City Chiefs don’t need to win on Sunday, so team MVP Patrick Mahomes will sit.

The Houston Texans really don’t need to win, either - for other-end-of-the-standings reasons - but team MVP Deshaun Watson won’t sit.

That may be unwise. But as long as playoffs-bound Mahomes is going to spectate while Chad Henne plays against the Chargers, meaning Mahomes’ passing yards for the 2020 season will stick at an NFL-tops 4,740....

If Watson (at 4,458, good for second) is going to play, he might as well take the title, right?

If Watson can achieve 283 passing yards against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, he will pass Mahomes for the passing title. That wouldn’t salve the wounds from this 4-11 season, but it would be another feather in Watson’s cap while also putting him in position to knock aside Matt Schaub’s spot in the record books.

The last Texans quarterback to win the NFL passing title was Schaub in 2009 with 4,770 yards. Watson, the three-time Pro Bowler who will be trying to derail the Titans’ playoff hopes in the 3:25 p.m. CT start at NRG Stadium, would need 313 to set the franchise record.

Don’t bet against Watson here. He’s reached the 300-yard mark in five of his last six games and in Week 6 threw for 335 and four touchdowns against these same Titans.

In a fitting truth about this Texans year, that was a 42-36 overtime loss.... meaning that a Deshaun effort was a bright spot in a dark alley.

Here’s hoping for 60 minutes of good health for Watson on Sunday. And one more bright spot.