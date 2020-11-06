SI.com
Texans Daily
How Important is Jordan Akins to Texans?

CodyStoots

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans will have one of their key weapons on offense back as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in NFL Week 9. 

Jordan Akins will finally make his return to the field. 

Initially, a concussion suffered in the game against Minnesota sidelined the third-year tight end. Then,it was an ankle injury. He hasn't played since the Week 4 loss to the Vikings. 

While the stat line of the season for Akins doesn't read like he is a vital part of the offense, and while is doesn't scream "breakout,'' a deeper look is merited.

Akins was on pace to blow away all his previous statistical marks. He was the lone tight end truly running a variety of routes and regularly getting open as a down-field option on the offense. He was a favorite target of QB Deshaun Watson in times of trouble. 

Akins was poised to cement his place in the offense before the injury. 

With his health returned, we could see more Akins, and a better Akins, than ever before. Darren Fells nearly eclipsed his fellow tight end's production in his three starts with Akins down. Imagine adding some of the Fells production to Akins' season. 

It would be a solid year so far for a tight end.

Additionally worth noting, Akins has to be solid for the Texans for another season. Or two. Akins will be 29 next season, his "advanced age'' the result of playing minor league baseball before football. It will be the last year of his rookie contract. He is the only regularly-playing skill-position player not on a second contract. Justin Reid, Tytus Howard, and Akins make up the extent of rookie-contract success stories on this team right now. 

READ MORE: Watt Reveals Thoughts on Texans' 'Rebuild'

With turnover at wide receiver possible due to Will Fuller's contract ending, and new faces at running back necessary because of poor performance, Akins can play a vital part in the 2021 offense. 

Of course, a good finish to 2020 would be helpful. Athletically, Akins can be a better tight end than Darren Fells, and a far more versatile one. He should see plenty of snaps and passes as he attempts to finish his final nine games with the arrow pointing up. 

