How The NFL Draft Just Dried Up Future Texans’ Deshaun Watson Trades

Some teams were interested in trading for Deshaun Watson. The first round of the NFL Draft changed that.

Things change.

Deshaun Watson, in a normal, accusation/alleged-crime-free world, would be the hottest possible trade-block commodity - maybe the hottest in NFL history.

A 25-year-old superstar QB with a signed long-term contract, an impeccable reputation, a freshly-minted passing title and athleticism, skill and leaderships that rank with the world's best?

Name your price!

Unfortunately, for the Houston Texans, they do not presently exist in a normal, accusation/alleged-crime-free world.

And not only are teams sour on giving up anything in trade for a player with a career in limbo ... but half of the eight (or so) clubs that might have once bid, or might have bid in the future, just handed he keys of their franchise to guys they hope are "The Next Deshaun.''

At spot No. 2 in the draft, Zach Wilson just went to the Jets, who at one point were in on Watson because of their treasure chest of high picks. At spot No. 3, Trey Lance just went to the 49ers, who even as of Thursday afternoon were still open to all ideas, including any Watson ideas, Later, Justin Fields was secured by the Bears in a trade-up. And Mac Jones found himself falling to the Patriots ...

And voila! Half of the shoppers just filled their carts.

The Texans can take some solace in the belief that at some point, probably, the Watson case - he is accused of sexual harassment and assault via 22 civil lawsuits - will morph into nothing. Or a settlement. Or a suspension. Or ... something.

But Watson will surely play again. It's just that as the Texans found themselves sitting out the first two rounds of this NFL Draft, they also found themselves realizing all the things that are no longer in play.

Like those "treasure chest'' trades that might've been.

