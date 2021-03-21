How To Grade GM Caserio Texans Masterplan - NFL Free Agency

General manager Nick Caserio's masterplan for the rebuilding of the Houston Texans continued to take shape on Saturday with the renegotiation of Laremy Tunsil's deal. ... and much more

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio has continued to rework the unfortunate salary cap issues he inherited, over the weekend re-working left tackle Laremy Tunsil's deal.

This being just the latest in a series of moves made by Caserio as he plows on with his masterplan. ... and earns from us surprisingly high marks for his initial time here.

The reshuffle of Tunsil's money (which, as a reminder, costs him nothing and is simply a bookkeeping trick) means the Texans have freed up $10.11 million more in cap space.

With Houston on a first-week spending spree, the team needed more space. And now they have that ... and more players who, in the opinion of new management, will put 4-12 behind them.

Caserio's strategy has been simple; Target low-risk, high-reward players - especially some with familiarity via this GM or David Culley's coaching staff - on short-term contracts.

The benefit of this is as the team begins its rebuild under a new front office hierarchy and coaching staff, 2021 can act as an extended tryout for players looking to be a part of Culley's team in the long-term.

If they don't work out, they can simply be let go after the season or cut. If they fit, the team can be the first to attempt to re-sign them on a longer and larger deal once the salary cap eventually rises and the team can afford to do so.

And hey ... what if this collection of additions and this series of moves, including the switch-flip on Tunsil's money, are more than just a bridge to the future? What if there is some level of hope creeping back into Houston?

Caserio's plan has created at least a bit of faith that such a thing is possible. And his grade is certainly passing ... quite an improvement over recent editions of Texans front-office bosses.

