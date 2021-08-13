How To Watch: Texans at Packers

The Houston Texans begin life without Deshaun Watson as they kick off the 2021 preseason Saturday night.

The Houston Texans are beginning a new era on Saturday night in Green Bay, Wisconsin, as they face the Packers in their first preseason game of 2021.

That new era includes a new head coach in David Culley, a new general manager in Nick Caserio, and a new starting quarterback to be named later.

The Texans are in full rebuild mode after a 4-12 season in 2020, in which there were few bright spots. One such bright spot was quarterback Deshaun Watson, whose future with the team is in doubt, as is his future in the NFL.

Houston will need to evaluate talent first and foremost and will have their work cut out for them. Replacing J.J. Watt will not be an easy task while at the same time working through their overhauled backfield.

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers went through a similar situation with their starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but Rodgers has now reported to camp and agreed to play in 2021.

Coming off a 14-2 record, the Packers are on the opposite end of the NFL spectrum from the Texans.

However, the Packers' defense is in question as they fired defensive coordinator Mike Pettine despite the fact they finished ninth in total defense in 2020, their first top 10 defense since 2010. Replacing Pettine is Joe Barry, who flopped in Detroit in 2007-2008, and in Washington in 2015-2016. Many are wondering if he'll succeed in Green Bay.

Game information: Houston Texans vs Green Bay Packers

Current Records: Houston (0-0 Preseason) vs. Green Bay (0-0 Preseason)

Date/Time: Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

TV/Streaming: ABC 13

Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM) | 100.3 The Bull

