Texans vs. Cardinals: Kingsbury COVID Status Revealed

    • October 24, 2021
    Texans vs. Cardinals: Coach Kliff Kingsbury COVID Status Revealed

    The Texans visit the desert on Sunday and try and be the first to beat former Texan J.J. Watt and the Cardinals in 2021.
    The Houston Texans travel to Phoenix to face the undefeated Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. ... and the Cards will again have at their disposal head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

    Kingsbury has cleared the league’s COVID-19 protocols by recording two negative tests 24 hours apart. The team had to wait for the result of Sunday’s COVID-19 test to confirm his return, and has announced he will be back on the sideline today for the Cardinals game against the Texans.

    Kingsbury missed last week’s game after testing positive for COVID-19. He is vaccinated and was asymptomatic.

    The Texans are coming off a 31-3 road loss to the Indianapolis Colts last week while the Cardinals moved to 6-0 with a 37-14 win over the Cleveland Browns.

    It will be the first matchup between the Texans and former Houston star defensive end J.J. Watt since he was released by the club in February and subsequently signed with the Cardinals in March.

    The Cardinals enter the game a bit banged up, especially at tight end, offensive line, and linebacker, while the Texans have their own injury problems.

    Texans Injuries: The following players missed team practice on Thursday: S Terrence Brooks (Chest - was placed on the IR), DT Jaleel Johnson (Back), DT Ross Blalock (Personal-Not Injury): Limited participation: OL Justin Britt (Knee), WR Chris Conley (Neck), WR Nico Collins (Foot).

    Cardinals Injuries: The following players missed team practice on Thursday: TE Darrell Daniels (Hamstring), LB Kylie Fitts (Concussion), LB Jordan Hicks (Toe/Ankle), DL Rashard Lawrence (Calf); Limited participation: OT Kelvin Beachum (Ribs), LB Devon Kennard (Shoulder), OG Justin Pugh (Back), LB Zaven Collins (Shoulder), RB Chase Edmonds (Shoulder), LB Tanner Vallejo (Hand).

    Game information: Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals

