How To Watch: Texans at Cowboys

The Houston Texans travel to Arlington to meet up with a Dallas Cowboys team this is still dealing with injuries.

Week 2 of the Houston Texans preseason takes them to Arlington, Texas, to match up against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night.

The Cowboys are dealing with a number of injuries early in the preseason as starting quarterback Dak Prescott is still out of team practices while nursing a sore shoulder, and the defense just lost Neville Gallimore for four to six weeks in last week's preseason loss to the Arizona Cardinals with an elbow injury.

Linebackers Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch are both playing this preseason for their future football lives in 2021 with neither being guaranteed a spot on the 2022 roster. Vander Esch needs to show the coaching staff he can stay healthy while Smith should give some indication that he has mobility and remembers how to play his position in the NFL.

The Texans are still in full rebuild mode and head coach David Culley is trying to evaluate talent that could help the team now as well as in the future.

One of those players very well might be veteran running back David Johnson, who, unless he improves his play from last season, might be on the hot seat.

Johnson returns to the Texans after restructuring his contract for 2021, lowering his cap hit figure to $4.82 million in the wake of an up-and-down season. Since being acquired from the Cardinals in the lopsided DeAndre Hopkins trade, Johnson showed flashes of his old skills as he finished the season with 691 rushing yards, a 4.7 yards per carry average, six touchdowns, and 33 receptions.

But those numbers pale in comparison to what the Texans gave up in the production of Hopkins.

Game information: Houston Texans vs Dallas Cowboys

Current Records: Houston (1-0 Preseason) vs. Dallas (0-2 Preseason)

Date/Time: Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 7 p.m. CT

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TV/Streaming: ABC 13

Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM) | 100.3 The Bull

