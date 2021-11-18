Skip to main content
    November 18, 2021
    How To Watch Texans vs. Titans: 9-Game Losing Streak?

    The Texans try to right the ship against division rival Tennessee on Sunday
    The Houston Texans will match up against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in the first of two division games between the two this season.

    The Titans are streaking, winners of six in a row, including five games against teams that made the playoffs a year ago.

    This isn't just a division game, it's a meeting between two teams on opposite ends of the NFL spectrum. Tennessee is 8-2 atop the AFC, tied for the best record in the NFL.

    Meanwhile, in Houston, the Texans find themselves at 1-8 and with questions at quarterback coming out of their bye. Houston has lost eight in a row after its win in Week 1 and possesses the worst record in the AFC and in all of the NFL.

    Titans Injuries: The following players missed team practice on Wednesday: G Nate Davis (Concussion), OLB Bud Dupree (Knee), CB Chris Jackson (Foot), LB David Long (Hamstring), RB Jeremy McNichols (Concussion). The following players were limited in practice on Wednesday: LB Rashaan Evans (Ankle), OLB Harold Landry (Hamstring), CB Greg Mabin (Ankle), DL Kyle Petko (Ankle), DT Jeffery Simmons (Ankle), DL Teair Tart (Groin).

    Texans Injuries: The following were limited in team practice on Wednesday: LB Hardy Nickerson (Concussion), QB Deshaun Watson (Not Injury Related). The following players were limited in practice on Wednesday: WR Danny Amendola (Not Injury Related), TE Pharaoh Brown (Thigh), RB Rex Burkhead (Not Injury Related), WR Brandin Cooks (Not Injury Related), DL Jonathan Greenard (Foot).

    Game Information/Current Records: Houston Texans (1-8) vs. Tennessee Titans (8-2)

    Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 12:00 p.m. CT

    Spread: Titans -10 (SI SportsbookMoneyline: Texans +350, Titans -450 (SI Sportsbook)

    Over/Under: 44.5 (SI Sportsbook)

    Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

    TV/Streaming: CBS / fuboTV

    Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM) | 100.3 The Bull | Mega 101.1 FM

