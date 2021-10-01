How to Watch Texans vs Bills: A Test For Houston's Defense

The Texans head north to Buffalo for a Week 4 matchup that will test their defense

The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen seemingly righted the ship in Week 3 against the Washington Football Team as the star quarterback threw for 358 yards and four touchdowns. Those are the kinds of numbers the "Bills Mafia" expects to see on a weekly basis from Allen.

Houston Texans' defenders will have a tough time keeping up with Bills' wide receivers, as it's far from being just the Stefan Diggs show anymore. Last week against Washington, Diggs had six catches on 10 targets for 62 yards while slot receiver Cole Beasley grabbed 11 passes.

Wide receivers Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders and tight end Dawson Knox are all dangerous pass-catchers. At the same time, the Bills should not overlook the Texans' defense.

In Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, the Houston pass defense recorded three sacks and five quarterback hits and have played better its record all season.

The Texans' rush defense is solid as well, holding the undefeated Panthers to just 3.5 yards per carry on 33 attempts last week.

The Texans' offense is somewhat one-dimensional, with wideout Brandin Cooks accounting for the majority of the yardage. Last week he recorded 112 yards receiving with nine catches on 11 targets. Rookie quarterback Davis Mills threw for 168 yards.

Mills could be in for a rough week against the Buffalo pass defense that is fifth in the NFL allowing just 178 passing yards per game, and holding opposing quarterbacks to a 71.3 quarterback rating, fourth-best in the league.

Game information: Houston Texans vs Buffalo Bills

Current Records: Houston (1-2) vs. Carolina (2-1)

Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. CT

Spread: Bills -16

Moneyline: Bills -1125, Texans +700

Over/Under: 47

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

TV/Streaming: CBS / fuboTV

Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM) | 100.3 The Bull | Mega 101.1 FM

