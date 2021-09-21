How To Watch Texans vs Panthers: Backup QB Bounce Back?

The Texans seemingly lost all momentum from the Week 1 win during the Week 2 loss to the Browns, and now there are questions at quarterback.

The 0-2 start should not be a surprise for Houston Texans fans. What should be a surprise is how well the offense has been able to move the ball with Tyrod Taylor under center. But now with Taylor injured, rookie Davis Mills takes over.

READ MORE: Texans' Rising Star Earning Contract Extension?

Also injured are wide receivers Nico Collins and Danny Amendola. That leaves the wide receiver corps in question with Chris Conley and Andre Roberts needing to step up, but tight end Jordan Akins could also see more targets.

The Carolina Panthers will be the best receiving corps the Texans' defense has faced, with Cleveland wideouts being banged up and Jacksonville just being a general mess.

The Panthers might be the second-best team in the NFC South, will all due respect to Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints. The Carolina defense has looked stout in Weeks 1 and 2 (allowing only around 200 yards per game), and it looks like the defensive draft picks over the last couple of seasons might be making strides.

Rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn got his first career interception and defensive end Haasan Reddick picked up two sacks in last week's victory over the New Orleans Saints.

READ MORE: Texans Injuries: Who's Next Man Up At WR?

Quarterback Sam Darnold is good, but most of his production comes in the first half. The Panthers' offensive line has played better than most expected, and running back Christian McCaffrey passed 100 all-purpose yards and scored a touchdown on 27 total touches.

Without a handful of top offensive players, can the Texans rediscover the success they had in Week 1?

Game information: Houston Texans vs Carolina Panthers

Current Records: Houston (1-1) vs. Carolina (2-0)

Date/Time: Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 7:20 p.m. CT

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

TV/Streaming: NFL Network / fuboTV

Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM) | 100.3 The Bull | Mega 101.1 FM

CONTINUE READING: Texans' Culley Admits To Mistake