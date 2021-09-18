How To Watch: Texans vs Browns - Was Week 1 a Fluke?

The Texans proved everyone wrong in Week 1. Can they carry that momentum to a Week 2 win over the Browns?

The 2021 Houston Texans were picked by most media outlets to finish last in their division, and some sources even had them finishing last in the NFL.

But then Week 1 happened, and the Texans showed the 'experts' wrong by obliterating the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-21 and ruining the NFL debuts of head coach Urban Meyer and first-overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence.

Texans' quarterback Tyrod Taylor had maybe the game of his life, dodging sack attempts, connecting on quick throws and even nailing the deep ball. The Houston defense was up to the task too, matching all of last year's interception total in the game, with three.

But that was last week. Game 2 brings a much more difficult task. A road game against one of the AFC's best. After a heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cleveland Browns are looking for their first win of the season.

The Browns led until the midway point of the fourth quarter. Browns' mistakes in the form of a punter fumble and a late Baker Mayfield interception cost them an opening-week win.

How much of the Texans' success in Week 1 was because of the inexperienced Jaguars roster? Is it really Jacksonville that's the worst team in the division and possibly the NFL? Did we see the real Texans in week 1 or was it just a fluke?

Game information: Houston Texans vs Cleveland Browns

Current Records: Houston (1-0) vs. Cleveland (0-1)

Date/Time: Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 12 p.m. CT

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

TV/Streaming: CBS - KHOU11 / fubuTV

Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM) | 100.3 The Bull | Mega 101.1 FM

