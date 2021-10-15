Race To 2: How To Watch Texans vs. Colts

    • October 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    Race to Two Wins: How to Watch Texans vs. Colts

    The Colts and Texans match up on Sunday to see who can reach two wins on the season first
    Author:

    The 1-4 Indianapolis Colts will face off against the 1-4 Houston Texans on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. 

    Both teams are striving for their second win of the season and have had some brutal losses in 2021.

    The Colts' season has been capped off by their Week 5 Monday Night Football collapse against the Baltimore Ravens when they blew a 22-3 lead to lose 31-25 in overtime, while the Texans nearly upset Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in Week 5, but a missed field goal towards the end of the game allowed the Patriots to get back in the game late. 

    Both the Texans and Colts are struggling offensively, as the Colts are. the NFL's worst red zone scoring team, reaching the end zone on just 37 percent of their trips, while the Texans have the NFL's worst rushing game, averaging just 3.1 yards per carry.

    Texans Injuries: The following players missed team practice on Thursday: OL Justin Britt (knee), RB Rex Burkhead (hip), OL Laremy Tunsil (thumb); limited participation: TE Pharaoh Brown (shoulder), WR Danny Amendola (thigh), LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (hip), DB Desmond King II (hip).

    Tunsil’s surgery means he’s now unavailable.

    Colts Injuries: The following players missed team practice on Thursday: K Rodrigo Blankenship (right hip), S Andrew Sendejo (concussion), T Braden Smith (foot/thumb), DE Kemoko Turay (groin); limited participation: LB Darius Leonard (ankle/shoulder), CB Xavier Rhodes (concussion), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)

    Game information: Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

    Current Records: Houston (1-4) vs. Indianapolis (1-4)

    Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 17th at 12:00 p.m. CT

    Spread: Colts -10.0

    Moneyline: Texans +340, Colts -430

    Over/Under: 43.0

    Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

    TV/Streaming: CBS / fuboTV

    Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM) | 100.3 The Bull | Mega 101.1 FM

