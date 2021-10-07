    • October 7, 2021
    How To Watch Texans vs. Patriots: Can Houston's Offense Find End Zone?

    While facing the NFL's No. 5 overall defense, can Davis Mills get the Texans' offense in gear?
    Author:

    The New England Patriots and rookie quarterback Mac Jones travel south on Sunday for a Week 5 matchup with the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

    It could be an opportunity for Texans quarterback Davis Mills and the Texans offense to get back on track. Since the 37-21 Week 1 win over the Jaguars, the Houston offense has scored 21, 9 and 0 points in its three-game losing streak to the Browns, Panthers and Bills.

    READ MORE: Texans' QB: Who Starts When Taylor Is Healthy?

    The Patriots have the league's No. 5 defense, but it's just 19th in the NFL in stopping the run. Can the Texans take advantage of that less-than-average rushing defense to move the ball consistently and perhaps get back in the win column?

    The rushing offense might be the key to victory for the Texans, but the team's most consistent performer in 2021 has been wide receiver Brandin Cooks. He leads the team and ranks sixth in the league with 369 receiving yards. 

    Things could be difficult through the air for Mills, who is coming off a franchise-record four interceptions last week. He now he faces Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who is 22-6 against rookie quarterbacks..

    READ MORE: Owner Cal McNair Issues Texans Prediction

    Game information: Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots

    Current Records: Houston (1-3) vs. New England (1-3)

    Date/Time: Sunday, October 10th at 12:00 p.m. CT

    Spread: Patriots -9.5

    Moneyline: Patriots -450, Texans +350

    Over/Under: 39.5

    Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

    TV/Streaming: CBS / fuboTV

    Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM) | 100.3 The Bull | Mega 101.1 FM

    CONTINUE READING: Rookie QB Mills: 'Confident' Despite Mistakes

