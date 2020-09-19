SI.com
Texans Daily
How To Watch: Texans vs. Ravens

Matt Galatzan

Following a disappointing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Thursday night, the Houston Texans return home for their 2020 home opener on Sunday afternoon, where reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will be waiting for them. 

In addition to sticking with TexansDaily.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texans and Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

Game information: Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens

Current Records: Texans 0-1/Ravens 1-0

Date/Time: Sunday, September 20 at 3:20 p.m. CT

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston Texas

Streaming: Fubo TV and NFL Sunday Ticket

TV: CBS (Kevin Harlan & Trent Green)

Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM & 100.3 FM), Mega 101 (KLOL-FM) (Marc Vandermeer & Andre Ware)

Lead Official: Tony Corrente

Betting Odds:

Money Line: Texans +270, Ravens -334

Spread: -7

Over/Under: 49.5

Injuries ...

Texans: Limited In Practice: WR Brandin Cooks (quad), G/T Tytus Howard (ankle), RB Duke Johnson (ankle), LB Peter Kalambayi (hamstring) are all questionable.

Full Practice Participants: Jonathan Greenard, OLB (R), Cullen Gillaspia, FB

Ravens: WR Chris Moore (finger), DT Justin Madubuike (knee) are out. CB Jimmy Smith (hip), RB Justice Hill (thigh), T Ronnie Stanley (hip) are questionable.

The Texans enter the matchup looking to find more consistency on both sides of the ball after a tough start to the season last Thursday. In that game, Houston struggled to move the ball until late in the game when the Chiefs were in a prevent defensive set. Defensively, the Texans started the game strongly but were unable to slow down the Chiefs offense, led by QB Patrick Mahomes, allowing over 360 yards of total offense.

READ MORE: Ravens Comparison: Texans QB Deshaun = LeBron

That will be easier said than done, however, with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens coming off of a game in which they accumulated 381 yards of offense in a dominant 38-6 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Quotable: "Any time you’re at home you’re definitely into a different routine. ... We wish obviously that we had fans there but that’s not the way we need to do it right now. ... At the same time we’re still home and we know how important home field – winning at home is. We’re looking forward to the opportunity.” - Texans coach Bill O'Brien.

