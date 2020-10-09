How to Watch: Jaguars vs Texans - 'A New Era?'

Following their fourth straight loss last Sunday, the Houston Texans stay home on Sunday afternoon, where the 1-3 Jacksonville Jaguars aim to keep their AFC South rivals empty in the win column.

In addition to sticking with TexansDaily.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texans and Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.

Game information: Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Current Records: Texans 0-4, Jaguars 1-3

Date/Time: Sunday, October 11th at 12:00 p.m. CT

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Streaming: Fubo TV and NFL Sunday Ticket

TV: CBS

Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM & 100.3 FM)

Lead Official: Bill Vinovich

Money Line: JAX: +235 - HOU: -290

Spread: JAX +6 (-115) - HOU: -6 (-105)

Over/Under: 54.5 – Over: (-105) | Under: (-105)

Injuries ...

Texans:

TE Jordan Akins

LT Laremy Tunsil

FB Cullen Gillaspia

RB Buddy Howell

LB Dylan Cole

LB Peter Kalambay

LB Benardrick McKinney

DT Brandon Dunn

Jaguars:

DT Daniel Ekuale

WR Laviska Shenault JR.

S Jarod Wilson

DE/OLB Josh Allen

CB C.J. Henderson

LB Myles Jack

OL Tyler Shatley

OL Cam Robinson

OL Will Richardson

TE Tyler Eifert

Quotable: "We all have the potential and we have the talent to be very explosive," said the two-time Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson. "We just have to put it together. We have to do it for four quarters. There’s flashes where we don’t do it the first half, we do it the second half. We do it the first half, we don’t do it the second half. Once we put it all together and be explosive, we can go out there and win some games and put up a lot of points and have a lot of excitement."