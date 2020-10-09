How to Watch: Jaguars vs Texans - 'A New Era?'
Matt Galatzan
Following their fourth straight loss last Sunday, the Houston Texans stay home on Sunday afternoon, where the 1-3 Jacksonville Jaguars aim to keep their AFC South rivals empty in the win column.
In addition to sticking with TexansDaily.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texans and Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.
Game information: Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars
Current Records: Texans 0-4, Jaguars 1-3
Date/Time: Sunday, October 11th at 12:00 p.m. CT
Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
Streaming: Fubo TV and NFL Sunday Ticket
TV: CBS
Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM & 100.3 FM)
Lead Official: Bill Vinovich
Money Line: JAX: +235 - HOU: -290
Spread: JAX +6 (-115) - HOU: -6 (-105)
Over/Under: 54.5 – Over: (-105) | Under: (-105)
Injuries ...
Texans:
- TE Jordan Akins
- LT Laremy Tunsil
- FB Cullen Gillaspia
- RB Buddy Howell
- LB Dylan Cole
- LB Peter Kalambay
- LB Benardrick McKinney
- DT Brandon Dunn
Jaguars:
- DT Daniel Ekuale
- WR Laviska Shenault JR.
- S Jarod Wilson
- DE/OLB Josh Allen
- CB C.J. Henderson
- LB Myles Jack
- OL Tyler Shatley
- OL Cam Robinson
- OL Will Richardson
- TE Tyler Eifert
Quotable: "We all have the potential and we have the talent to be very explosive," said the two-time Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson. "We just have to put it together. We have to do it for four quarters. There’s flashes where we don’t do it the first half, we do it the second half. We do it the first half, we don’t do it the second half. Once we put it all together and be explosive, we can go out there and win some games and put up a lot of points and have a lot of excitement."