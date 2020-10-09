SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

How to Watch: Jaguars vs Texans - 'A New Era?'

Matt Galatzan

Following their fourth straight loss last Sunday, the Houston Texans stay home on Sunday afternoon, where the 1-3 Jacksonville Jaguars aim to keep their AFC South rivals empty in the win column.

READ MORE: Watt: Texans Rebuild Must Be Deshaun-Friendly

READ MORE: Texans Plan to Add Kicker Brett Maher to Practice Squad

In addition to sticking with TexansDaily.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texans and Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.

Game information: Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Current Records: Texans 0-4, Jaguars 1-3

Date/Time: Sunday, October 11th at 12:00 p.m. CT

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Streaming: Fubo TV and NFL Sunday Ticket

TV: CBS

Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM & 100.3 FM)

Lead Official: Bill Vinovich

Money Line: JAX: +235 - HOU: -290

Spread: JAX +6 (-115) - HOU: -6 (-105)

Over/Under: 54.5 – Over: (-105) | Under: (-105)

Injuries ...

Texans: 

  • TE Jordan Akins
  • LT Laremy Tunsil
  • FB Cullen Gillaspia
  • RB Buddy Howell
  • LB Dylan Cole
  • LB Peter Kalambay
  • LB Benardrick McKinney
  • DT Brandon Dunn

Jaguars: 

  • DT Daniel Ekuale
  • WR Laviska Shenault JR.
  • S Jarod Wilson
  • DE/OLB Josh Allen
  • CB C.J. Henderson
  • LB Myles Jack
  • OL Tyler Shatley
  • OL Cam Robinson
  • OL Will Richardson
  • TE Tyler Eifert

READ MORE: 'Open Book': Texans Watson Ready To Roll With OC Kelly

Quotable: "We all have the potential and we have the talent to be very explosive," said the two-time Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson. "We just have to put it together. We have to do it for four quarters. There’s flashes where we don’t do it the first half, we do it the second half. We do it the first half, we don’t do it the second half. Once we put it all together and be explosive, we can go out there and win some games and put up a lot of points and have a lot of excitement."

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans OC Tim Kelly Has 'Open Book' Says Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans open their pos-Bill O'Brien era against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5, and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly has the backing of his Pro Bowl quarterback to perform.

Anthony R Wood

Injury Report: Romeo Crennel's Texans Almost Healthy

Houston's injury report showed all but one participating to some extent, as Romeo Crennel prepares his team to face a less healthy-looking Jacksonville Jaguars.

Anthony R Wood

Texans 2021 Free Agent Power Rankings: Stills vs. Fuller

We spotlight the five free agents the Texans are most likely to keep in 2021 (as of NFL Week 5)

Matthew Postins

Texans Expected to Add Veteran Kicker Brett Maher to Practice Squad

The Houston Texans are expected to add a veteran kicker to their practice squad in former Cowboys kicker Brett Maher

jadateague

Watt: Texans Rebuild Must Be Deshaun-Friendly

Watt Says The Houston Texans Rebuild Must Be Deshaun-Friendly ... So How Much Power Should QB Watson Have?

Mike Fisher

Injury Report: Texans Down A Tight End

The Houston Texans are down a tight end as they prepare to host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Anthony R Wood

Watt Tells His Texans Truth About His Bill O'Brien Conflict

Houston Icon J.J. Watt Tells His Texans Truth About His Bill O'Brien Conflict

Mike Fisher

Did Texans 'Players Revolt' - Or His Temper - Get O'Brien Fired?

'Loser's Lament': Did J.J. Watt-Led Houston Texans 'Players Revolt' - Or The Coach's Infamous Temper - Get Bill O'Brien Fired?

Mike Fisher

Patriots McDaniel a Texans 'Name to Watch'?

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could be a great fit with the Houston Texans as the next head coach, according to an ESPN pundit

Matt Galatzan

Who Should Run The Texans? Copy The 'Chiefs Chain'

In The Post-O'Brien Era, Who Should Run The Houston Texans? Simple: Steal Some Kansas City Chiefs Leadership

Mike Fisher