How to Watch: Vikings at Texans

Matt Galatzan

Following their third-straight loss last Sunday, the Houston Texans return home on Sunday afternoon, where a desperate 0-3 Minnesota Vikings team will be looking to secure there first win of the season.

READ MORE: Second-Half Shutout: Time For 0-3 Texans To Make A Change?

In addition to sticking with TexansDaily.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texans and Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

Game information: Houston Texans vs Minnesota Vikings

Current Records: Texans 0-3, Vikings 0-3

Date/Time: Sunday, October 4th at 12:00 p.m. CT

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Streaming: Fubo TV and NFL Sunday Ticket

TV: FOX

Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM & 100.3 FM)

Lead Official: Brad Rogers

Money Line: MIN: +168 - HOU: -200

Spread: MIN: +4.5 (-115) - HOU: -4.5 (-105)

Over/Under: 54.5 – Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Injuries ...

Texans: DE Charles Omenihu LB Zach Cunningham LB Peter Kalambayi, DT P.J. Hall, DB Lonnie Johnson, FB Cullen Gillaspia, WR Will Fuller, All limited participants

Steelers: DB Cameron Dantzler (Limited), DB Mike Hughes (DNP), DB Kris Boyd (Limited), OT Oli Udoh (Limited)

The Texans enter their Sunday matchup with the Minnesota Vikings seeking their first win of the season, following three tough losses in a row to begin the season. This will be the first game of the season in which the Texans will be favored heading into the matchup, and the first team they have faced with a loss so far this season.

READ MORE: Texans Can't Let Vikings RB Dalvin .. Cook

Quotable: “It’s a very, very difficult challenge,” O’Brien said. “We’re going to have to do a good job of fundamental football. Setting the edge, playing good gap control, and then tackling. If he gets into the secondary or gets around the edge, he’s got great speed so you’re going to have an issue.”

