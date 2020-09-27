How to Watch: Texans at Steelers

Following a disappointing loss to the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday, the Houston Texans head to Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon, where Ben Roethlisberger and the 2-0 Pittsburgh Steelers will be waiting for them.

In addition to sticking with TexansDaily.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texans and Steelers on Sunday afternoon.

Game information: Houston Texans vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Current Records: Texans 0-2/Ravens 2-0

Date/Time: Sunday, September 27 at 12:00 p.m. CT

Where: Heinz Feild, Pittsburgh, PA

Streaming: Fubo TV and NFL Sunday Ticket

TV: CBS

Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM & 100.3 FM)

Lead Official: Shawn Smith

Money Line: Texans +180, Steelers -210

Spread: -4

Over/Under: 45 points

Injuries ...

Texans: RB Duke Johnson (ankle), LB Peter Kalambayi (hamstring), Kenny Stills (illness), are all questionable.

Steelers: No players have appeared on the injury report since Wednesday's practice.

The Texans enter their Sunday matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers looking to save their season after a brutal 0-2 start that included losses to the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, and the Baltimore Ravens. The Texans have struggled mightily over those two games trying to protect their franchise QB, DeShaun Watson, allowing eight sacks and 21 hits on Watson in just two games. Unfortunately for Houston, the Steelers boasts one of the best pass rushes in the NFL, led by T.J. Watt, the younger brother of Texans star, J.J. Watt. Pittsburgh is also led by a resurgent Ben Roethlisberger, who has had a very productive start to the season coming off an injury that ended his 2019 campaign.

Quotable: "Big Ben (Roethlisberger). He’s back," said Mercilus on Friday. "Slinging the ball of course. Everything starts and stops with him. He’s been in the league for a number of years. Very savvy vet as well, too."