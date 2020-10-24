SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

How to Watch: Texans vs Packers

Matt Galatzan

After a tough overtime defeat last weekend against the Tennessee Titans, the Houston Texans have another tough test in-store, when Aaron Rogers and the Green Bay Packers come to town for a noon matchup.

READ MORE: Deshaun Gives Firm Answer On Texans Trade Rumors

READ MORE: Crennel Issues Bold Texans Stance On NFL Trade Deadline

In addition to sticking with TexansDaily.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texans and Packers on Sunday afternoon.

Game information: Houston Texans vs Green Bay Packers

Current Records: Texans 1-5, Packers 4-1

Date/Time: Sunday, October 25th at 12:00 p.m. CT

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston Texas

Streaming: Fubo TV and NFL Sunday Ticket

TV: CBS

Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM & 100.3 FM)

Lead Official: Clay Martin

Money Line: GB: (-194) - HOU: (+162)

Spread: GB: -3.5 (-105) - HOU: +3.5 (-115)

Over/Under: 56 – Over: (-110) - Under: (-110)

Injuries ...

Texans:

  • TE Jordan Akins
  • LT Laremy Tunsil
  • RB Buddy Howell
  • OG Senio Kelemente
  • LB Dylan Cole
  • LB Peter Kalambayi
  • DE JJ Watt
  • OLB Jacob Martin
  • CB Keion Crossen
  • S Justin Reid 

Packers:

  • OT David Bakhtiari
  • RB Tyler Ervin
  • LB Krys Barnes
  • LB Rashan Gary
  • DL Tyler Lancaster
  • TE Marcedes Lewis
  • S Darnell Savage
  • LB Preston Smith
  • LB Za'Darius Smith
  • CB Jaire Alexander
  • CB Kevin King
  • TE Robert Tonyan
  • C Corey Linsley
  • DL Montravius Adams
  • RB Aaron Jones

READ MORE: Injury Update: Key Texans Defender Might Miss Packers Game

Quotable: "We've got a pretty good team,'' Crennel said. "We've got some talent on the team. Basically, if we can go forward and win a game, then I think attitudes are going to change and people are going to be more positive. Then in the second half of the season, we've got a chance to do something. So that's what my focus is."

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Injury Update: Key Texans Defender Might Miss Packers Game

Could the Texans be without one of their surprise success stories on defense In Sunday’s meeting with the Packers?

CodyStoots

Crennel Issues Bold Houston Texans Stance On NFL Trade Deadline

Coach Romeo Crennel Issues A Bold Stance On His Houston Texans as The NFL Trade Deadline - And A Sunday Meeting With The Packers - Approaches

Mike Fisher

Texans Injury Report: Almost All Clear for Texans, Issues for Packers

Could the Houston Texans be getting ready to luck out with a pair of Packers injuries in NFL Week 7?

CodyStoots

Friday Mailbag: Would Coach Jim Harbaugh Fit the Texans?

Mailbag: Would Coach Harbaugh Fit with the Texans? What's the future of the Houston receivers room with some free agents looming? Your Questions ... Answered!

CodyStoots

Texans 2021 Top 5 Draft Needs: Help the D

What positions should the Houston Texans be interested in for the 2021 NFL Draft? Let's help the defense, please

Matthew Postins

Texans Injury Report: One Trend in Wrong Direction

The Houston Texans get some good news in the secondary on the Thursday injury report, but tight end is trending in the wrong direction

CodyStoots

Should the Texans Target O-Lineman Quinton Spain?

With veteran left guard Quinton Spain unexpectedly released by the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday, should the Houston Texans make a bee-line for the former Tennessee Titans blocker?

Anthony R Wood

'Getting Dirty': Lonnie Johnson Jr. Has New Texans Position

Lonnie Johnson, the Houston Texans' 2019 draft pick, is looking to grow into a new spot after previously playing cornerback

CodyStoots

Say 'Cheese!': Texans Vs. Packers Means Watt Vs. Rodgers

Say 'Cheese!': Houston Texans Vs. Packers Means J.J. Watt Vs. Aaron Rodgers, and TexansDaily.com Goes To Green Bay For Some Related Q-and-A

Mike Fisher

Texans Injury Report: Five Starters Listed

Heading into Week 7, the Houston Texans have five starters listed on Wednesday's injury report as they prepare to host the Green Bay Packers.

Anthony R Wood