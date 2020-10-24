How to Watch: Texans vs Packers
Matt Galatzan
After a tough overtime defeat last weekend against the Tennessee Titans, the Houston Texans have another tough test in-store, when Aaron Rogers and the Green Bay Packers come to town for a noon matchup.
READ MORE: Deshaun Gives Firm Answer On Texans Trade Rumors
READ MORE: Crennel Issues Bold Texans Stance On NFL Trade Deadline
In addition to sticking with TexansDaily.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texans and Packers on Sunday afternoon.
Game information: Houston Texans vs Green Bay Packers
Current Records: Texans 1-5, Packers 4-1
Date/Time: Sunday, October 25th at 12:00 p.m. CT
Where: NRG Stadium, Houston Texas
Streaming: Fubo TV and NFL Sunday Ticket
TV: CBS
Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM & 100.3 FM)
Lead Official: Clay Martin
Money Line: GB: (-194) - HOU: (+162)
Spread: GB: -3.5 (-105) - HOU: +3.5 (-115)
Over/Under: 56 – Over: (-110) - Under: (-110)
Injuries ...
Texans:
- TE Jordan Akins
- LT Laremy Tunsil
- RB Buddy Howell
- OG Senio Kelemente
- LB Dylan Cole
- LB Peter Kalambayi
- DE JJ Watt
- OLB Jacob Martin
- CB Keion Crossen
- S Justin Reid
Packers:
- OT David Bakhtiari
- RB Tyler Ervin
- LB Krys Barnes
- LB Rashan Gary
- DL Tyler Lancaster
- TE Marcedes Lewis
- S Darnell Savage
- LB Preston Smith
- LB Za'Darius Smith
- CB Jaire Alexander
- CB Kevin King
- TE Robert Tonyan
- C Corey Linsley
- DL Montravius Adams
- RB Aaron Jones
READ MORE: Injury Update: Key Texans Defender Might Miss Packers Game
Quotable: "We've got a pretty good team,'' Crennel said. "We've got some talent on the team. Basically, if we can go forward and win a game, then I think attitudes are going to change and people are going to be more positive. Then in the second half of the season, we've got a chance to do something. So that's what my focus is."