How to Watch: Texans vs Packers

After a tough overtime defeat last weekend against the Tennessee Titans, the Houston Texans have another tough test in-store, when Aaron Rogers and the Green Bay Packers come to town for a noon matchup.

here's how to watch and listen to the Texans and Packers on Sunday afternoon.

Game information: Houston Texans vs Green Bay Packers

Current Records: Texans 1-5, Packers 4-1

Date/Time: Sunday, October 25th at 12:00 p.m. CT

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston Texas

Streaming: Fubo TV and NFL Sunday Ticket

TV: CBS

Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM & 100.3 FM)

Lead Official: Clay Martin

Money Line: GB: (-194) - HOU: (+162)

Spread: GB: -3.5 (-105) - HOU: +3.5 (-115)

Over/Under: 56 – Over: (-110) - Under: (-110)

Injuries ...

Texans:

TE Jordan Akins

LT Laremy Tunsil

RB Buddy Howell

OG Senio Kelemente

LB Dylan Cole

LB Peter Kalambayi

DE JJ Watt

OLB Jacob Martin

CB Keion Crossen

S Justin Reid

Packers:

OT David Bakhtiari

RB Tyler Ervin

LB Krys Barnes

LB Rashan Gary

DL Tyler Lancaster

TE Marcedes Lewis

S Darnell Savage

LB Preston Smith

LB Za'Darius Smith

CB Jaire Alexander

CB Kevin King

TE Robert Tonyan

C Corey Linsley

DL Montravius Adams

RB Aaron Jones

Quotable: "We've got a pretty good team,'' Crennel said. "We've got some talent on the team. Basically, if we can go forward and win a game, then I think attitudes are going to change and people are going to be more positive. Then in the second half of the season, we've got a chance to do something. So that's what my focus is."