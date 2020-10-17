How to Watch: Texans vs Titans
Matt Galatzan
After finally snagging their first win of the season last weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Houston Texans will face yet another tough test on Sunday, when they take on the undefeated Tennessee Titans.
In addition to sticking with TexansDaily.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texans and Titans on Sunday afternoon.
Game information: Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans
Current Records: Texans 1-4, Titans 4-0
Date/Time: Sunday, October 18th at 12:00 p.m. CT
Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Streaming: Fubo TV and NFL Sunday Ticket
TV: CBS
Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM & 100.3 FM)
Lead Official: Alex Kemp
Money Line: HOU +146 - TEN: -174
Spread: HOU +3.5 (-115) - TEN -3.5 (-105)
Over/Under: 53.5 – Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Injuries ...
Texans:
- TE Jordan Akins
- LT Laremy Tunsil
- RB Buddy Howell
- LB Dylan Cole
- LB Peter Kalambayi
- CB Cornell Armstrong
- OLB Jacob Martin
Titans:
- WR A.J. Brown
- OLB Jadeveon Clowney
- LB Nick Dzubnar
- RB Darrynton Evans
- CB Chris Jackson
- DL DaQuan Jones
- CB Johnathan Joseph
- S Joshua Kalu
- LT Taylor Lewan
- RB Jeremy McNichols
- CB Chris Milton
- DL Larrell Murchison
- CB Kareem Orr
- TE Jonnu Smith
- S Kenny Vaccaro
- WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
- CB Malcolm Butler
Quotable: "We’re just looking for a win one at a time," said Watt. "That’s all we’re looking for. I think that’s what part of what Romeo has brought, which is good. He doesn’t have us looking past this week. He doesn’t have us looking, ‘What do we have to do?’ He has us looking at today. He has us looking at, 'How can we get better today? What can we focus on?