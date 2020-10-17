How to Watch: Texans vs Titans

After finally snagging their first win of the season last weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Houston Texans will face yet another tough test on Sunday, when they take on the undefeated Tennessee Titans.

In addition to sticking with TexansDaily.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texans and Titans on Sunday afternoon.

Game information: Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans

Current Records: Texans 1-4, Titans 4-0

Date/Time: Sunday, October 18th at 12:00 p.m. CT

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Streaming: Fubo TV and NFL Sunday Ticket

TV: CBS

Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM & 100.3 FM)

Lead Official: Alex Kemp

Money Line: HOU +146 - TEN: -174

Spread: HOU +3.5 (-115) - TEN -3.5 (-105)

Over/Under: 53.5 – Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Injuries ...

Texans:

TE Jordan Akins

LT Laremy Tunsil

RB Buddy Howell

LB Dylan Cole

LB Peter Kalambayi

CB Cornell Armstrong

OLB Jacob Martin

Titans:

WR A.J. Brown

OLB Jadeveon Clowney

LB Nick Dzubnar

RB Darrynton Evans

CB Chris Jackson

DL DaQuan Jones

CB Johnathan Joseph

S Joshua Kalu

LT Taylor Lewan

RB Jeremy McNichols

CB Chris Milton

DL Larrell Murchison

CB Kareem Orr

TE Jonnu Smith

S Kenny Vaccaro

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

CB Malcolm Butler

Quotable: "We’re just looking for a win one at a time," said Watt. "That’s all we’re looking for. I think that’s what part of what Romeo has brought, which is good. He doesn’t have us looking past this week. He doesn’t have us looking, ‘What do we have to do?’ He has us looking at today. He has us looking at, 'How can we get better today? What can we focus on?