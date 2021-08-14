Human Trafficking Prosecutor Sending Subpoenas in Watson Case

As a grand jury investigation continues to determine if embattled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will face potential criminal charges alleging sexual assault and/or sexual misconduct, sources with knowledge of the situation emphasized that doesn't necessarily mean an indictment is imminent.

Watson could still face an indictment at some point, depending on the findings of the Houston Police Department, the Harris County District Attorney's Office and a grand jury comprised of Harris County citizens.

The three-time Pro Bowl passer is facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct involving female massage therapists. He's also facing 10 criminal complaints filed with the Harris County Police Department with eight of them litigants represented by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee.

Watson hasn't been charged with a crime.

The investigation for the District Attorney's Office is being led by its Human Trafficking division, and the criminal investigation by Harris County Police detectives that specialize in Human Trafficking investigations.

While the phrase "human trafficking'' is obviously both a serious and incendiary one, a source noted to TexansDaily.com that such involvement is not unusual and is the normal procedure for alleged crimes of this nature.

Watson is represented by Houston attorney Rusty Hardin, who has previously denied wrongdoing on behalf of his client and has stated that any sexual activity between the NFL quarterback and the therapists was consensual.

The NFL is conducting a parallel personal conduct policy investigation into Watson led by Lisa Friel, a former Manhattan, N.Y. sex crimes prosecutor.

Because Watson hasn't been charged with a crime, he remains eligible to continue practicing with the Texans and hasn't been placed on the league's commissioner-exempt list. He has been in attendance at training camp but as the Texans prepare for the Saturday NFL preseason opener at Green Bay, Watson - who desires a trade from Houston - will be a non-participant.

"The NFL’s review of the serious allegations against Deshaun Watson remains ongoing and active," the league said in a statement. "We are working cooperatively with the Houston Police Department and ensuring that the NFL’s inquiry does not interfere with their investigation. "As we continue to gather additional information and monitor law enforcement developments, we will make appropriate decisions consistent with the Collective Bargaining Agreement and the Personal Conduct Policy. At this time, there are no restrictions on Watson’s participation in club activities."

