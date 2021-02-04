Hypocrite Favre Yells For Deshaun To 'Get Off My Lawn!'

Why is Favre yelling for Watson, who signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension in September, to "get off my lawn''?

NFL players are part of a bond, a fraternity. They try to play by the same rules. But sometimes, one guy benefits from those rules ... and then yelps when another member of the fraternity tries to benefit from the same rules.

“I’m kind of old-school,” said Hall-of-Fame QB Brett Favre, chastising Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson for his desire to exit a dysfunctional organization that lied to him about his franchise leadership role. “You get paid a ton of money to do a certain job and just do it and let the chips fall where they may. I think we make too much money to voice an opinion ...''

Whether that take is "out of touch'' is a matter of opinion. But whether it is a hypocritical take is not a matter of debate, given the fact that Favre, in his Green Bay Packers playing days, absolutely used his on-field dominance to power-play the front office - including one of many times, in 2008, when Favre briefly "retired'' from Green Bay to compel the Packers to allow his exit.

He was indeed traded to the Jets, and later played two more successful seasons with the Minnesota Vikings - the Packers' most bitter rivals.

Maybe it's just to be newsworthy, because one way to grab a headline is to attach oneself to Watson, who led the league in passing in 2020, throwing for 4,823 yards, with 33 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions.

"I’m not saying he’s wrong,'' said Favre, who in his fist-waving at clouds is saying exactly that. "I think it’s a different day and time, and it’ll be interesting to see how the organization handles it.”

Sadly - and Favre is likely unaware of this - "how the Texans organization handles things'' is exactly the problem that got us all here.

