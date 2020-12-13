If The Bears Has Drafted Deshaun Watson? QB Despair for Texans

If the Houston Texans didn't have Deshaun Watson - a worthy question as they take on the Bears today - their potential quarterback options come nowhere close.

The Houston Texans had to be a little surprised when commissioner Roger Goodell strolled to the podium and announced the selection of a quarterback.

"With the second pick in the 2017 NFL Draft the Chicago Bears select ..." not Deshaun Watson.

Surely there was a sigh of relief by then-Texans general manager Rick Smith. Smith's Texans were buried deep in the first round by virtue of a season that included a playoff victory. He was without his selection in the second round next year due to a move to jettison the horrible contract of Brock Osweiler.

Maybe his guy could keep falling. Moving up would be expensive.

The Kansas City Chiefs had to have sparked the movement by Smith ultimately. When Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes, a rumored favorite of head coach Bill O'Brien, Smith made the call to Osweiler's landing spot.

The Browns were happy to have Houston's 2018 selection in the first round to initiate a pick swap.

Moments later the Texans had their franchise quarterback, using that Browns pick to select Clemson QB Watson at No. 12 overall.

Nearly four seasons later, the Bears are still looking ... while the Texans (and certainly the Chiefs) rejoice.

But what if Chicago didn't fumble the opportunity to select Watson? What if Rick Smith saw his guy plucked off the board so early he couldn't have dreamed of getting him?

Well, there's a limitless amount of outcomes, but here are three reasonably thought-out paths the Texans - who just happen to play at Chicago on Sunday in a noon NFL Week 14 start - could've taken.

Mitchell Trubisky would naturally be one way the Texans could have gone. The same trade at the same cost to pick the same spot, but a different guy.

This is perhaps the darkest timeline for the Texans. Trubisky was solid as a rookie but with him, Houston likely is still bad in 2017. Certainly winning the division in 2018 and 2019, as the Texans did, are off the table when comparing the abilities of Watson and Trubisky.

There's no way Bill O'Brien could survive three straight seasons without winning something, even a division title, of note.

Houston would be saddled with Trubisky and likely have hired from the 2020 round of head coaches.

A solid group, with Matt Rhule and Kevin Stefanski standing out, but maybe not as remarkable as the upcoming cycle. Plus, there'd still be Trubisky and no franchise quarterback option.

Maybe Rick Smith wouldn't have moved up for Trubisky and O'Brien and company would have given it a go with Tom Savage. The 2017 season would have been putrid, but let's say the Texans are patient here. O'Brien would still have his pick to then make a call on the young crop of quarterbacks in the 2018 draft class.

He likely isn't getting Baker Mayfield who went first overall. The Jets were motivated to move up so let's take Sam Darnold out of the equation. Lamar Jackson wasn't an O'Brien type of quarterback, so he is out.

Would Josh Allen or Josh Rosen work for the Texans? Surely one of the two could have been the selection in the top five. Rosen leans more towards O'Brien's desires for Mahomes while the reported smarts of Rosen could tantalize the Texans head coach.

Either way, O'Brien doesn't survive the selection and the Texans have a new coach and no franchise quarterback as early as the 2019 season and definitely for the 2020 season.

Finally, what if the Texans didn't trade up but got their franchise quarterback after a bad 2017 season?

Kirk Cousins moved teams that offseason for a huge fully guaranteed contract. Yes, the Texans would be two years removed from the Osweiler debacle but at this point the Texans would be poised to need wins.

Let's pretend Kirk Cousins signs with Houston instead of the Vikings or Jets, who were close to securing his services. Houston would still need a cornerback but wouldn't have the money for Aaron Colvin but they would also have their pick in the first round which they could use on Denzel Ward. Eventually, Ward would be a Pro Bowl cornerback.

Cousins is far less mobile than Deshaun Watson so he might have been a bit worse in 2018, making the following season a make-or-break for Bill O'Brien. I would think Cousins would deliver less than Deshaun Watson and we are still looking at O'Brien being shown the door and Houston potentially being stuck with Cousins.

All this to say, the Texans got lucky and did their homework to make the most of their luck.

There are countless ways it could have gone without Deshaun Watson. But the way with him? For the Texans, it's been the result of them being lucky and him being good.