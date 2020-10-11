The position of Houston Texans chairman Cal McNair regarding the reason for the DeAndre Hopkins trade is a simple and easy-to-understand one.

Which - to many Texans fans and even to Hopkins himself - doesn't necessarily make it right.

"We would've loved to have Hopkins on our team,'' McNair told SportsRadio 610. "But when you have a franchise left tackle, which we re-did his contract ... (and we) have a franchise quarterback, which is what we've been looking for, for years, and what every team is looking for and trying to get. ... So we had those two major contracts.

"So when Hopkins wanted to re-do his contract, it just wasn't something we could do.''

It's true that in a sense the NFL salary cap is finite. But there are so many clever ways to make cap math work that many Texans critics ponder whether it's true that a team can only afford two stars, which is essentially what McNair is claiming when he says a re-sign of Hopkins "just wasn't possible to do at the time.''

"We would love to have him but it wasn't going to fit financially with all the constraints that we have in operating ... under the salary cap.''

McNair also claimed the Texans "did a good job" with the trade, which sent the All-Pro receiver to Arizona, where he is thriving, while the reward in the deal - running back David Johnson and the second-round pick that became defensive lineman Ross Blacklock - has yet to produce in a winning way for the 1-3 Texans.

Hopkins has of course since received his extension, but in Houston. The engineer of the trade, coach/general manager Bill O'Brien, has since received his walking papers in Houston.

And then there is this: Hopkins' social-media retort to McNair's claims.

"Since I am my own agent I guess I can speak on my client's departure," Hopkins wrote on Twitter before deleting it. "My client never asked for a new deal; he asked for a band-aid deal, which means a little raise. My client is very happy in Arizona, by the way.''