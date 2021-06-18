Sports Illustrated home
'Incredible Leader': How Much Can QB Tyrod Help Texans' Davis Mills?

This is going to  be about how Taylor carries himself, how Mills borrows from that, how the Texans become, as a group, as "professional'' as the 31-year-old Taylor is an an individual.
Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, knows how to learn and knows how to play - and he describes Tyrod Taylor as “an incredible leader.”

Now it's time for the Houston Texans to benefit the way Herbert benefitted.

“Having an 11-year veteran in here like Tyrod Taylor has been a blessing for Jeff and Davis,” Texans coach David Culley told Texans All Access. “He has been great at giving information and being a great teammate.''

"Jeff'' is veteran journeyman QB Jeff Driskel. "Davis'' is top rookie Davis Mills. That's nice if Driskel is picking up some tips. But as the Texans labor to exit the Deshaun Watson era, it's infinitely nicer if development at QB is the eventual result of Taylor's signing.

Well, that and victories.

The Texans signed both Tyrod Taylor and Jeff Driskel to one-year deals as free agents this offseason. They also and used their first NFL Draft pick (a third-rounder and No. 67 overall) on Stanford prospect Mills.

Culley has worked with Taylor before. Taylor was his starting QB during the 2017 season when Culley was his Buffalo Bills position coach. Buffalo made the playoffs that year.

That might not be the 2021 destiny for Culley and Taylor. But there is something bigger at stake here - and Taylor's leadership is central to it. It'll be about how Taylor carries himself, how Mills borrows from that, how the Texans become, as a group, as "professional'' as the 31-year-old Taylor is an an individual.

"That is what will carry over later on with the young guys,'' Culley said. "It serves our team well to see a veteran carry himself that way and do the things that he does to help us get better.”

