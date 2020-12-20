Colts 27 Texans 20: 11 Takes on Mistakes Derailing Success

The Houston Texans came up just short against the Colts once again due to their own mistakes.

The Houston Texans once again made a mistake late on their last drive to lost the game to the Colts. Two turnovers ... two weeks apart ... leading to two losses.

Here are Our 11 Takes from the Texans' 27-20 loss to the Colts in NFL Week 15 at Indy.

11. Tytus Howard might miss the rest of the season if his concussion is serious. He suffered the concussion on a screen pass to Keke Coutee where Howard ended up on the bottom of the pile. Roderick Johnson filled in for him. Johnson was fine but made a few mistakes that Howard might not have made.

Howard is in concussion protocol interim head coach Romeo Crennel said after the game.

10. David Johnson was the lone running back with significant NFL experience available to the Texans. He had a nice start ripping off solid runs to begin the day.

Johnson would show off his receiving skills in the second quarter converting a third-and-15. Out of halftime, he added two more big catches including one where he plowed over a handful of Colts defenders.

He had his best day catching the ball during his short career with the Texans. He was physical and made people miss. He shook defenders to get open. It was what I assume the front office envisioned for him ideally when he was traded for earlier this year.

Deshaun Watson said the coverage from the Colts allowed him to target Johnson so much as Indianapolis focused on keeping everything in front of them.

9. Eric Murray had a rough first quarter. Zach Pascal skied over him for a big gain and moments later Pascal shook loose from Murray leaving him in the dust for an easy score.

Murray is misplaced as a starter, but of course, Bill O'Brien and Jack Easterby handed him a massive contract in the offseason. He was signed to play safety but has played a lot more nickel cornerback. He hasn't been good at either.

8. Early there wasn't much heat put on Philip Rivers. One play even saw the Texans rush three while defensive lineman Carlos Watkins dropped into coverage.

Charles Omenihu blasted through for a sack. He mentioned earlier this month he has finally started to settle into his role.

7. The Colts had six halftime quarterback hits. The offensive line was shaky in the middle as usual but the tackle play was a roller coaster a couple of times too. Watson used his maneuverability as much as possible to evade and escape pressure.

Deshaun Watson said after the game the team didn't adjust much on their pass protection they just played better. The Colts managed just two quarterback hits in the second half.

6. The Colts ran the ball much better overall against the Texans in this game. It was a far cry from the first half two weeks ago when Houston allowed 27 rushing yards in the first half. The Colts had 47 yards on their opening drive but 17 more in the half.

Indianapolis would pound the ball out of halftime for 36 yards on their opening drive which turned into three points.

Anthony Weaver's defense deserves a lot of credit. When Houston was trailing 14-0 it seemed destined to repeat last week but they bounced back to keep the game close.

5. Chad Hansen might be one of the best stories on the Texans this year. He is on his sixth NFL team since getting drafted in 2017. He was signed to the active roster this week after a couple of weeks of promotion from the practice squad.

He entered the game with 12 catches for 157 yards. He would add a score, the first of his career, on two catches for 55 yards.

"Being on the practice squad for two and a half years, that's a grind," Hansen said. "It's kind of demoralizing a little bit because I knew once I got my opportunity I would be able to play in this league. That's the confidence I had."

4. Tyrell Adams was thumping people again on Sunday. He is now over 100 tackles for the season. His emergence has been a very important element of the 2020 season and beyond.

3. It was of course T. Y. Hilton to set the Colts up for the go-ahead score. He blew past the linebacker the Texans were using to cover him and hauled in his fourth catch of the day for a 41-yard gain.

Zach Pascal would finish off the drive two plays later giving the Colts a lead of seven points.

"It's a tough loss, obviously,'' J. J. Watt said. "Two times in three weeks we had a chance. Unfortunately didn't get it done. No doubt it would've been good to have that one."

2. Deshaun Watson is at the peak of his powers right now. He is maximizing levels of talent that are the lowest of his career. Everything he does he looks fully under control. He is everything a team wants in a star quarterback. The scary part for the rest of the NFL, and the incredible part for the Texans, he might just be getting started.

1. The Texans losing via a mistake two weeks after they lost via mistake is so very Texans. Keke Coutee fumbled trying to find his way into the end zone and the Colts recovered for the touchback and sealed the win.

"Keke got us in that position and at the end of the day, all he was trying to was put the team in position to win the game,'' said fellow receiver, Brandin Cooks. "I just tell him to keep going."

As for the last couple of games for the Texans, J.J. Watt just sees a chance to simply play football and try to earn a victory.

"You want to go out there. You want to win, that's just the athlete in you. It's the competitor in you. So that's what you go out there and do. You try and play good football and try and get some wins and that's all you can do really."