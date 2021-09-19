What a Pain For Texans at Browns

The Texans have a short week to deal with a lot of injuries before a Thursday night game against the Carolina Panthers.

CLEVELAND -- It was literally a painful experience for the Houston Texans.

The Texans' 31-21 road loss was defined by injuries, including the loss of starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor to a hamstring injury along with wide receiver Danny Amendola with a hamstring injury of his own along with safety Justin Reid (knee), cornerback Terrance Mitchell (concussion) and wide receiver Nico Collins (shoulder) leaving the game with injuries.

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills replaced Taylor, who got hurt during a touchdown run as he pulled up short and appeared to injure his leg. Mills threw one touchdown and was intercepted once.

The Texans were hurt by the interception and a muffed punt early in the game.

The Texans led 14-7 in the first half, but the Browns then scored 21 unanswered points.

Texans kicker Joey Slye missed a late field goal attempt from 41 yards wide left.

The Texans have a short week to deal with a lot of injuries before a Thursday night game against the Carolina Panthers.

Mills is expected to start his first NFL game with Jeff Driskel likely being elevated from the practice squad.

Third-string quarterback Deshaun Watson, an embattled three-time Pro Bowl selection facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and/or sexual assault and 10 criminal complaints, is not expected to play the entire season even in the light of Taylor's injury.

The Texans could just go with two quarterbacks if Taylor is sidelined for an extended period of time.

Taylor completed 10 of 11 passes for 125 yards before he got hurt.

Baker Mayfield completed 19 of 21 passes for 213 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Nick Chubb rushed for 95 yards and one touchdown, averaging 8.6 yards per carry.