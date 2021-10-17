Halftime: Injuries Strike 'Revolving Door' Texans vs. Colts

INDIANAPOLIS - The Houston Texans' revolving door at safety spun again Sunday afternoon against the Indianapolis Colts.

Terrence Brooks replaced Lonnie Johnson Jr., in the starting lineup after he intercepted the first two passes of his career in consecutive games against the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

However, the former Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, and Baltimore Ravens safety didn't stay on the field for very long.

Brooks injured his chest while allowing a 51-yard touchdown pass to Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell. Brooks was ruled out for the remainder of the game after being examined in the blue medical tent and was promptly replaced by Johnson.

Johnson was then haunted by the man who has tormented the Texans for years, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who raced away from Johnson for a 52-yard reception.

A former second-round draft pick from Kentucky, Johnson is now back with the first-team defense by default.

The Colts lead Houston 10-3 at halftime.

Texans defensive coordinator Lovie Smith forecast that Johnson could have his playing time impacted, saying days before kickoff the team will continue to look for the right combination.

The constant in the secondary is standout safety Justin Reid, who has 14 solo tackles on the season, one forced fumble, and two interceptions.

Meanwhile, cornerback Vernon Hargreaves replaced Desmond King as the starter. King is active but was questionable with a hip injury.

Houston will try and get the offense back on track in the second half, as quarterback Davis Mills is 17-of-23 with 129 yards passing.