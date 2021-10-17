    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Texans Halftime at Colts: Terrence Brooks Injured, Lonnie Johnson Jr. Back In At Safety

    Terrence Brooks leaves the game while Lonnie Johnson returns.
    Author:

    INDIANAPOLIS - The Houston Texans' revolving door at safety spun again Sunday afternoon against the Indianapolis Colts.

    Terrence Brooks replaced Lonnie Johnson Jr., in the starting lineup after he intercepted the first two passes of his career in consecutive games against the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

    However, the former Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, and Baltimore Ravens safety didn't stay on the field for very long.

    Brooks injured his chest while allowing a 51-yard touchdown pass to Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell. Brooks was ruled out for the remainder of the game after being examined in the blue medical tent and was promptly replaced by Johnson.

    Johnson was then haunted by the man who has tormented the Texans for years, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who raced away from Johnson for a 52-yard reception.

    A former second-round draft pick from Kentucky, Johnson is now back with the first-team defense by default.

    Recommended Articles

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 17: Parris Campbell #1 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a pass for a touchdown against Terrence Brooks #8 of the Houston Texans in the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
    Play

    Halftime: Injuries Strike 'Revolving Door' Texans vs. Colts

    Terrence Brooks leaves the game while Lonnie Johnson returns.

    33 seconds ago
    Tyrod Taylor, David Johnson, Marcus Cannon, Danny Amendola
    Play

    Sources: Texans O-Lineman - Surgery, Out for Year

    Charlie Heck is replacing Cannon as banged-up Houston battles Colts in Indy

    1 hour ago
    cooks mills
    Play

    Texans WRs at Colts: Change & Cleverness?

    Texans' Danny Amendola inactive, Nico Collins active against Colts

    2 hours ago

    The Colts lead Houston 10-3 at halftime.

    Texans defensive coordinator Lovie Smith forecast that Johnson could have his playing time impacted, saying days before kickoff the team will continue to look for the right combination.

    The constant in the secondary is standout safety Justin Reid, who has 14 solo tackles on the season, one forced fumble, and two interceptions.

    Meanwhile, cornerback Vernon Hargreaves replaced Desmond King as the starter. King is active but was questionable with a hip injury.

    The Texans are trailing the Colts in Indianapolis 10-3 at halftime.

    Houston will try and get the offense back on track in the second half, as quarterback Davis Mills is 17-of-23 with 129 yards passing.

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 17: Parris Campbell #1 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a pass for a touchdown against Terrence Brooks #8 of the Houston Texans in the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
    News

    Halftime: Injuries Strike 'Revolving Door' Texans vs. Colts

    33 seconds ago
    Tyrod Taylor, David Johnson, Marcus Cannon, Danny Amendola
    News

    Sources: Texans O-Lineman - Surgery, Out for Year

    1 hour ago
    cooks mills
    News

    Texans WRs at Colts: Change & Cleverness?

    2 hours ago
    nico tex
    News

    Texans at Colts Inactives & Injuries

    2 hours ago
    tex k p
    News

    Texans Special Teams on the ‘Attack’

    4 hours ago
    T.Y. Hilton, Vernon Hargreaves
    News

    Texans Troublemaker To Return for Colts?

    4 hours ago
    Jonathan-Greenard-Houston-Texans-2020-6
    News

    The Ascent of Texans’ Jon Greenard

    17 hours ago
    CC057AFE-7FC2-42C9-AEF1-969341C61AC6
    News

    Texans at Colts - New LT Knows What’s Coming

    20 hours ago