Duke Is Out; Texans Make Roster Move For Steelers

Anthony R Wood

Houston's Week 3 game at Heinz Field against the Pittsburgh Steelers is here ... but Duke Johnson will not be a part of it. The Texans were already heading to the Steel City with three questionable for Sunday's game, as of Friday ... but now comes a greater burden on David Johnson, plus a roster move.

As of Friday ...

Full

Brandin Cooks, WR

Cullen Gillaspia, FB

Tytus Howard, RT

Laremy Tunsil, LT

Limited

Duke Johnson, RB (Questionable)

Peter Kalambayi, LB (Questionable)

Kenny Stills, WR (Questionable)

Did Not Participate

J.J. Watt, DE

Randall Cobb, WR

Stills joined the injury report on Friday with a non-disclosed illness. Thankfully, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, it is not Covid-19 related.

If Stills is eventually ruled out of Sunday's game, expect to see more of Keke Coutee and potentially returner DeAndre Carter in bit-part roles on offense.

Kalambayi missed Week 2 with the hamstring injury that he is still recovering from, and he is now expected to miss. Houston has depth at the position with Dylan Cole back and rookie Jonathan Greenard seemingly on the verge of making his NFL debut, so it would seem logical the Texans don't risk pushing Kalambayi to play this week.

Good news for the Texans' offense came in the shape of running back Duke Johnson, with a positive update late in the week as the versatile back missed Week 2 with a sprained ankle but has trained all this week, although in a limited capacity.

And now comes news, from multiple reports, that Duke is a no-go. Couple that with the Houston call up of C.J. Prosise and it's clear that David Johnson will be carrying a big load today.

David had a tough game against the Baltimore Ravens last week as essentially the sole rusher.

In other positive news, both of Houston's starting offensive tackles were full participants once again at the end of the week, meaning they will have all five starters available on Sunday. This will be crucial given the caliber of defense they are set to face with the likes of T.J. Watt, Tyson Alualu, and Vince Williams all posing a threat.

Speaking of head coach Mike Tomlin's Steelers, they didn't have a single player listed as listed or a non-participant on Friday, with nobody questionable at this stage.

As it stands, both teams appear relatively healthy as they prepare for the battle of the Watt brothers. ... but only one Johnson ready to go.

