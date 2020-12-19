Injury Report: Texans D Forced To Change

The final injury report prior to Sunday's kickoff against the Indianapolis Colts suggests changes may be forced upon the Houston Texans' already depleted secondary.

With the Indianapolis Colts looming this Sunday, the Houston Texans may be without a number of starters, according to their final injury report before they head to Indiana.

Did Not Participate

Duke Johnson, RB (Neck) - Questionable

C.J. Prosise, RB (Ankle) - Questionable

Limited

Phillip Gaines, CB (Knee) - Questionable

John Reid, CB (Neck) - Questionable

Lonnie Johnson, S (Knee) - Questionable

Full

Cornell Armstrong, CB (Hamstring)

David Johnson, RB (Not injury related)

Pharaoh Brown, TE (Concussion)

Brandin Cooks, WR (Neck)

READ MORE: Texans to Interview ESPN's Riddick For GM Job

READ MORE: Texans WR Signing: What’s The Upside?

After losing safety Justin Reid to a season-ending hand injury/surgery this week, the Texans can little afford to lose their other starting safety. However, Lonnie Johnson is questionable, which could necessitate the team rotate Eric Murray, A.J. Moore, and Jonathan Owens at the position.

This also leaves the cornerback starters in flux, with Vernon Hargreaves, Keion Crossen, and Cornell Armstrong splitting the reps as Phillip Gaines and John Reid are both questionable to play, and with Bradley Roby suspended.

Meanwhile, on offense, only two running backs look certain to play with David Johnson returning from the reserve/Covid-19 list to join Buddy Howell. Both Duke Johnson and C.J. Prosise are questionable this weekend, meaning rookie Scottie Phillips may be in line for elevation from the practice squad.

In better news, both wideout Brandin Cooks and tight end Pharaoh Brown were full participants on Friday and look set to play at Lucas Oil Stadium. Also, don't be surprised if the Texans opt to elevate wide receiver Chad Hansen from the practice squad yet again, given his productivity the past two games.

Did Not Participate

Xavier Rhodes, CB (Knee)

Julian Blackmon, S (Not injury related/Rest)

Darius Leonard, LB (Back)

Kemoko Turay, DE (Ankle)

DeForest Buckner, DT (Ankle) - Questionable

T.Y. Hilton, WR (Not injury related/Rest)

Limited Participation

Mo Alie-Cox, TE (Knee) - Questionable

Full

Justin Houston, DE (Not injury related/Rest)

Denico Autry, DT/DE (Not injury related/Rest)

Philip Rivers, QB (Toe)

Anthony Castonzo, T (Knee) - Questionable

Trey Burton, TE (Knee)

Jack Doyle, TE (Not injury related/Rest)

Rigoberto Sanchez, P (Illness)

READ MORE: Weaver's Plea To Future Texans Bosses: 'We Need Help'

READ MORE: Source Reveals 'Narrow' Problem With Texans GM Search

With just three Indy guys listed as questionable, the Texans look set to face a relatively healthy Colts team in their third-to-last game before new leadership takes over at NRG Stadium.