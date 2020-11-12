The Houston Texans leave the southern humidity this weekend for the cool climate that is Cleveland to face coach Kevin Stefanski's Browns.

But there is more than just the temperature that is about to change.

After a tumultuous week filled with injuries and illnesses climaxed in Houston recording just their second victory of the season, 27-25, over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the injury report is refreshingly short ... although it does point to upcoming changes to Houston's starting lineup.

Did Not Participate

Dylan Cole, ILB (Back)

Charles Omenihu, DE (Hamstring)

David Johnson, RB (Concussion)

Senio Kelemente, LG (Concussion)

Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel said on Wednesday that David Johnson's status this weekend is "up in the air" as he recovers from a concussion sustained last week against the Jags.

This means that it will fall to backup Duke Johnson to take over the brunt of the rushing duties, who performed well in the role last week. Don't be surprised if the Texans opt to activate undrafted rookie running back Scottie Phillips from the practice squad, given that in October, running backs coach Danny Barrett stated; "If something was to happen to those guys (David and/or Duke), God forbid, Scottie would be the next guy to step up to the plate."

The Ole Miss alum is yet to suit up this season, with the team going with the veteran back C.J. Prosise ahead of Phillips in previous weeks.

Elsewhere, as starting left guard Kelemente also works through the concussion protocol, should he not be cleared in time for this weekend's game expect former second-rounder Max Scharping to take his place. Last year's starter, second-year man Scharping was activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

On defense, the news is as expected. Omenihu left last week's game with a hamstring injury that keeps him sidelined, meaning Carlos Watkins and possibly the recently claimed Nate Orchard will see more snaps opposite J.J. Watt.

The outlook at linebacker is somewhat more positive than against Jacksonville. Whitney Mercilus and Dylan Cole were both activated from the Reserve/Covid-19 list this week while they also claimed Orchard.

Cole was listed as a non-participant.

Looking to the Browns, and their injury report was somewhat more extensive than Houston's and heavy on offensive linemen.

Limited

Jacob Phillips, LB (Knee)

Joel Bitonio, G (Elbow)

Jack Conklin, OT (Knee)

Wyatt Teller, G (Calf)

JC Tretter, C (Knee)

Full

Sione Takitaki, LB (Hand)

Austin Hooper, TE (Abdomen)

Jarvis Landry, WR (Hip)

The Browns also activated quarterback Baker Mayfield and running back Nick Chubb this week. According to Andrew Gribble" "Stefanski said the team will have a better idea on the status of Chubb and Teller — both of whom have been sidelined for weeks — near the end of the week."

The 2-6 Texans and the 5-3 Browns kick off at FirstEnergy Stadium at noon CT on Sunday.