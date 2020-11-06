SI.com
Texans Daily
Injury Report: Texans Desperate At Linebacker?

Anthony R Wood

As COVID-19 wreaks havoc on Houston's linebackers, the Texans injury report remains short - but far from ideal. As interim head coach Romeo Crennel continues to prepare his team from home after facilities were closed on Thursday due to outside linebacker Jacob Martin's positive COVID test, the 73-year old coach will surely be wondering how to field a competitive defense come Sunday at the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

Did Not Participate

Kyle Emanuel, ILB (Concussion)

Full

Peter Kalambayi, ILB (Hamstring)

Bradley Roby, CB (Knee)

Jordan Akins, TE (Ankle/Concussion)

Randall Cobb, WR (Illness)

Reserve/COVID-19

Jacob Martin, OLB

Whitney Mercilus, OLB

Dylan Cole, ILB

Max Scharping, LG

The only change from Tuesday in terms of injuries was Cobb being upgraded to a full participant. A good move for offensive coordinator Tim Kelly's offense given that Cobb has begun to find his groove in recent weeks.

The biggest story was, of course, Martin's positive test. Fellow linebackers Mercilus and Cole are also out this week due to close contact with Martin, meaning the Texans now have just five healthy linebackers with Emanuel in the concussion protocol. 

The situation is particularly dire at outside linebacker, with just Brennan Scarlett and sparsely used rookie Jonathan Greenard the only healthy options. In any other season, the Texans would be on the streets at this very moment looking for free agents, Clay Matthews and Vic Beasley spring to mind. 

However, given the protocols in place due to Covid-19, they would not be available in time for Sunday.

In an ideal world they would simply promote outside linebacker Davin Bellamy from the practice squad, however, according to the Houston Chronicle, "(Bellamy) had a benign cyst drained and is not expected to be available this week."

This means they will have to rely on their inside linebackers to move around more than usual, possibly promote linebackers Nate Hall and/or Emmanuel Ellerbee from the practice squad, and in a worse-case scenario, they may need to move fullback Cullen Gillaspia to backup linebacker, given he spent his first three years at Texas A&M at the position.

Another player to watch will be inside linebacker Kalambayi, who is a full participant this week but has not played since Week 1 due to a hamstring injury. Using him heavily his first week back is far from ideal, but the Texans may have little choice.

When it comes to this week's opponents, they also have little to be thrilled about as game day rapidly approaches.

Did Not Participate

Josiah Scott, CB (Not injury related)

Dakota Allen, LB (Ankle)

Adam Gotsis, DE (Scheduled day off)

Gardner Minshew, QB (Right thumb)

Devine Ozigbo, RB (Hamstring)

Cam Robinson, OL (Knee)

James O'Shaughnessy, TE (Scheduled day off)

Limited

Jarrod Wilson, S (Hamstring)

Sidney Jones, CB (Ribs)

Brandon Watson, S (Hamstring)

Myles Jack, LB (Ankle)

A.J. Cann, OL (Shoulder)

Brandon Linder, OL (Hip)

Assuming both teams - struggling in the standings, too - are able to field a full team, the Jaguars host the Texans at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday.

