Injury Report: Texans Starters Ready for Browns?

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are fairly healthy heading into their Week 10 matchup in Cleveland with the Browns.

Trying to make it two wins in a row for the Texans will come with some new faces in familiar roles if this injury report holds.

Did Not Participate

Dylan Cole, ILB (Back)

Charles Omenihu, DE (Hamstring)

David Johnson, RB (Concussion)

Senio Kelemete, LG (Concussion)

Limited Participation

The way interim head coach Romeo Crennel and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly talked about Duke Johnson this week lends belief to the fact the concussion will linger and keep David Johnson out of this weekend's game. He suffered the concussion in the first quarter of the win over Jacksonville.

A concussion also seemingly has Senio Kelemete set to miss this game. Romeo Crennel said Max Scharping, who returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, would get the start if Kelemete can't go Sunday. He doesn't look set to return from the concussion so Scharping it should be on Sunday.

Dylan Cole has played sparingly on defense this year, instead relegated to special teams snaps. Depending on the matchup, Cole might be able to see the field on defense.

Carles Omenihu potentially missing creates a chance for more work from Carlos Watkins and Ross Blacklock.

Looking to the Browns, and their injury report was unchanged from yesterday. Their offensive line is banged up quite a bit.

Limited

Jacob Phillips, LB (Knee)

Joel Bitonio, G (Elbow)

Jack Conklin, OT (Knee)

Wyatt Teller, G (Calf)

JC Tretter, C (Knee)

Full

Sione Takitaki, LB (Hand)

Austin Hooper, TE (Abdomen)

Jarvis Landry, WR (Hip)