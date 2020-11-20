Injury Report: Key Players Still Ailing for Texans

HOUSTON - The Houston injury report for Thursday shows more than a few players of significance banged up as the 2-7 Texans prep for Sunday's noon home kickoff against the 4-5 New England Patriots.

Did Not Participate

Bryan Anger, P (Right quad)

Michael Thomas, S (Shoulder)

Laremy Tunsil, LT (Illness)

Limited

Charles Omenihu, DE (Hamstring)

Duke Johnson, RB (Illness)

Jacob Martin, OLB (Not injury related)

Kenny Stills, WR (Back)

Senio Kelemete, G (Concussion)

READ MORE: McNair: Easterby Won't Be Texans GM, Role TBD

READ MORE: NFL Power Rankings: Texans on the Wrong Side Of 30

Laremy Tunsil is still down with a non-COVID illness. If the Texans don't have Tunsil it stands to reason Roderick Johnson would get an opportunity to play left tackle for the team in his absence. Tunsil has had light work on the first couple of days of practice and returned to work on Friday a few times this season, so if he practices some tomorrow he should be back.

Duke Johnson and Kenny Stills both practiced Thursday after missing Wednesday. Johnson is the team's lead back. C.J. Prosise is the backup behind him but also contributes on special teams. Buddy Howell is primarily a special teams player. Running back Scottie Phillips is on the practice squad.

Kenny Stills has been lightly used this year, but he is necessary depth for the team.

Jacob Martin and Charles Omenihu making their way back could boost a pass rush which struggled to get to Baker Mayfield and should see a similar number of opportunities with New England's ground attack being so prominent in their offense.

Bryan Anger missed practice for the second straight day. Brett Maher is on the practice squad. Maher punted in college at Nebraska and was simultaneously Big Ten All-Conference at kicker and punter.

Senio Kelemete could be back at left guard if he is cleared to play as he recovers from a concussion.

The Patriots have a lengthy list of players on their injury report.

Limited

Nick Folk, K (Back)

Ja'Whaun Bentley, LB (Groin)

Terez Hall, LB (Shoulder)

Adam Butler, DL (Shoulder)

Lawrence Guy, DL (Shoulder, elbow, and knee)

John Simon, DE (Elbow)

Deatrich Wise, DE (Knee and hand)

Stephon Gilmore, CB (Knee)

Damien Harris, RB (Ankle and chest)

Ryan Izzo, TE (Hamstring and hand)

Shaq Mason, G (Calf)

Joe Thuney, G (Ankle)

Matthew Slater, WR (Knee)

Isaiah Wynn, T (Ankle)

READ MORE: Texans DC Talks Ref Mistakes

READ MORE: Crennel Wants Wins but Does He Want the Job?

The expectation is a lot of these key players should have a good chance to play on Sunday. Damien Harris is perhaps the most notable. He has turned into the Patriots' main running back option and been very successful in doing so.