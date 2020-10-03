SI.com
Injury Report: Good News Across The Board For Texans

Anthony R Wood

Finding positives amongst three defeats has been tough going for Houston Texans fans this season. However, ever the beacon of optimism, we here at SI have some good news in the shape of the final injury report before Sunday's matchup against the 0-3 Minnesota Vikings.

Limited

Cullen Gillaspia, FB (Questionable)

Peter Kalambayi, LB (Questionable)

Full

Zach Cunningham, LB

P.J. Hall, DT

Lonnie Johnson, CB

Charles Omenihu, DE

Will Fuller, WR

Duke Johnson, RB

For the first time since Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Houston Texans will have all their starters on offense back. Running back Duke Johnson has recovered from his sprained ankle and was a full participant for a second straight day. 

Sticking with the offense, wide receiver Fuller, who appeared on the injury report on Thursday was a full participant on Friday, stating to the press; "I’m ready to play on Sunday." 

The news is similarly positive on the defensive side. Leading tackler Cunningham, defensive back Lonnie Johnson, defensive tackle Hall, and defensive end Omenihu were all upgraded to full participants on Friday. 

Only full-back Gillaspia and linebacker Kalambayi are questionable heading into Sunday's battle of the 0-3's. Both are primarily backups and special teamers so their absences won't be as sorely felt. 

The Texans also remain without rookie wide receiver Isaiah Coulter, cornerback Gareon Conley, and tight end Kahale Warring, all of whom occupy spots on injured reserve. 

This weekend's opponents tweeted on Friday that they will be without cornerback Mike Hughes, while fellow cornerback Kris Boyd is doubtful. 

Perhaps these losses in the Minnesota secondary will give Deshaun Watson the opportunity he needs to get his season truly up and running. 

