The post-Bill O'Brien era kicks off in Houston this weekend as the Texans host divisional rivals the Jacksonville Jaguars. This AFC South matchup features two teams who have won just one of their eight combined games this season, but interim head coach Romeo Crennel has the advantage of an almost fully healthy team so far.

Did Not Participate

Peter Kalambayi, LB (Hamstring)

Limited

Jordan Akins, TE (Ankle/Concussion)

Buddy Howell, RB (Hamstring)

Laremy Tunsil, LT (Shoulder)

Dylan Cole, LB (Knee)

Benardrick McKinney, LB (Shoulder)

Brandon Dunn, DT (Elbow)

Full

Cullen Gillaspia, FB (Hamstring)

Houston's only non-participant on Thursday was backup linebacker Kalambayi. The Stanford alumnus has been with the Texans since 2018, however, is yet to start a game.

The best news of the day for Crennel comes in the form of tight end Akins. The former MLB draftee with the Texas Rangers has been extremely effective in gaining yardage after the catch in 2020 and will be key if the Texans are to recover from their poor start to the season.

The only other change from Wednesday comes with full back and former Aggies '12th Man' Gillaspia. The 25-year old Katy native has been struggling to stay healthy since training camp, and as a result, has only played 31 combined snaps this season.

Sunday's opponents down in Jacksonville's have 11 listed on today's lengthy injury report.

Did Not Participate

Will Richardson, OL (Illness)

James O'Shaughnessy, TE (Scheduled day off)

Josh Allen, DE (Knee)

Abry Jones, DT (Scheduled day off)

Adam Gotsis, DE (Scheduled day off)

Limited

Laviska Shenault, WR (Hamstring)

Cam Robinson, OL (Knee)

Tyler Eifert, TE (Neck)

CJ Henderson, CB (Shoulder)

Jarrod Wilson, S (Hamstring)

Myles Jack, LB (Ankle)