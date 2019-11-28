Injury Round-Up: Carlos Watkins Misses Second Practice in a Row for the Texans

For the second day in a row, Houston Texans defensive end missed practice with an injured hamstring. Watkins was injured in the Texans win over the Indianapolis Colts in his best game of the season with four total tackles.

Cornerback Bradley Roby remained limited due to a hamstring injury that he has been nursing for over a month. Roby called his injury serious, and he and the team want to make sure he is fully healed before getting back on the field.

Also, cornerback Lonnie Johnson, Jr. avoided severe injury with his ankle injury and is considered week-to-week.

The safety group returns their depth this week with both Justin Reid and Mike Adams clearing the concussion protocol. Both missed last week's game due to the short week.

Defensive end Angelo Blackson (shoulder), cornerback Gareon Conley (hip), wide receiver Will Fuller V (hamstring), offensive tackle Tytus Howard (offensive tackle), and outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett (shoulder) were all limited for the second day in row during practice.

