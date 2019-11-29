Injury Round-Up: Houston Texans Consider Right Tackle Tytus Howard Doubtful for Sunday Against the Patriots

The Houston Texans have designated starting right tackle Tytus Howard as doubtful for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. Howard is still dealing with a knee injury he sustained against the Kansas City Chiefs in week six.

Howard suffered a partially torn right MCL and has been battling through his knee injury the past two weeks since returning to the field. Howard's status for the game is a concern for an offensive line that has played better with the rookie in the lineup.

Injury Round-Up

Defensive end Angelo Blackson is questionable with a shoulder injury.

Outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett is questionable with a shoulder injury.

Cornerback Gareon Conley is questionable with a hip injury.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here