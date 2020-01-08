Injury Round-Up: Will Fuller and Seven Others Limited for the Texans

The Houston Texans started their work on the practice field in preparation for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans have multiple players dealing with injuries to open their practice sessions.

Texans wide receiver Will Fuller was limited with a groin injury he has been dealing with for the last couple of weeks. Signs point to Fuller being available this weekend against the Chiefs.

Also limited for the Texans were Jahleel Addae (knee), Jordan Akins (hamstring), Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), Keion Crossen (hamstring), A.J. Moore (hip), Kenny Stills (knee), and J.J. Watt (shoulder).

Outside linebacker Jacob Martin was out on Wednesday due to an illness while offensive tackle Chris Clark was still in the concussion protocol but a full participant in practice.

