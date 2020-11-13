SI.com
Texans Daily
Injury Update: David Johnson OUT; Can Duke Lead Texans at Browns?

CodyStoots

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans might have a new life to their rushing attack as they take on the Browns this Sunday in Cleveland in NFL Week 10. 

Duke Johnson is slated to be the starter for the Texans at running back due to former starter David Johnson's concussion. (On Friday, the Texans ruled out David Johnson and Senio Kelemete with concussions while listing Charles Omenihu as questionable.) Duke is getting the chance to do so against his former team, the Browns having traded him before last season started. 

It's a chance to tell quite the story for the sixth-year veteran. 

Johnson is fresh off the most touches of his NFL career. He rushed a career-high 16 times against the Jaguars and added four catches. 2017 was the last time he carried the ball a double-digit amount of times. 

Is he ready for the increased workload?

"I think I am ready but only time will tell," Johnson said. "I think I've got to go out and focus on these next couple of days. Take care of my body. Make sure I'm prepared mentally for every situation."

He didn't exactly light it up though in his opportunity against the Jaguars. Johnson averaged just 2.6 yards per carry and fumbled the ball. The offensive line wasn't great, allowing Jacksonville defenders to blow them off the ball. Both have to play much better against a much more solid Browns defense. 

The good for Johnson was his ability to withstand contact. He kept plays alive that David Johnson hadn't been able to earlier in the season. More than half of his yards came in the fourth quarter as the Texans leaned on him to try to close the game out. 

READ MORE: Did Texans 'Touch Base' With GM Candidate Dorsey?

READ MORE: Texans Lead State In Latest Power Rankings

He will be leaned on to open and close the game this week. Making the most of when the ball gets to him will be key for the new starter. 

"It's really just touching the ball," Johnson said. "It really doesn't matter to me where I get it, how I get it. I just think the more opportunities I get the more you get a rhythm in a football game."

He said knowing a running back will get more carries allows for him to be patient and take what the defense gives him. With the patience, Johnson hopes to break a big one as they wear on a defense. 

He wore on more than a few defenses in college. 

Johnson is the Miami Hurricanes all-time leading rusher. He's 50th in Miami history in receiving yards. He's the lone Hurricanes player to go over 4,000 scrimmage yards. He's been the lead dog before, but almost never in the NFL. 

It's his turn now on the NFL stage. For his second team. Against the former team that traded him. When the weather is slated to be cold and rainy. 

Setting up to be the elements of a thriller of a story about a downtrodden offense getting its ground mojo back. Now, can Duke Johnson author the story Texans fans want to read? 

