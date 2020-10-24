SI.com
Injury Update: Key Texans Defender Might Miss Packers Game

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans could be missing a key defender Sunday as they host the Green Bay Packers for NFL Week 7. 

The Texans downgraded defensive tackle P.J. Hall on Saturday to questionable with an illness. The illness is not coronavirus related or Hall would not be eligible to play Sunday. 

READ MORE: Injury Report: Almost All Clear for Texans, Issues for Packers

Hall has been a nice surprise for the defense of the Texans. Short-but-stout Hall has earned more and more playing time after arriving shortly before the season started. He had filled in nicely along the defensive line especially when trying to slow the run. 

"We were obviously fortunate to get P.J. when we did," said Texans defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. "I don’t know what happened in Oakland but since he’s been here, he’s lost weight, he’s learned the scheme, he’s embraced the technique we’ve tried to teach and he’s obviously had the success we’ve had."

The only other Texans defender with a game status designation was Peter Kalambayi who was questionable with a hamstring injury. 

READ MORE: Crennel Issues Bold Texans Stance On NFL Trade Deadline

After his week one debut, Hall has frequently played the second-most defensive snaps on the defensive line. Brandon Dunn will be a very important player for the Texans if Hall can't go against the Packers. Carlos Watkins and Ross Blacklock could also see their snaps increase if Hall has to miss. 

The Packers could be down star running back Aaron Jones, but Jamaal Williams is a formidable backup to try to stop. 

The Texans could certainly find themselves missing their surprise stout run defender if he can't go against Green Bay. 

